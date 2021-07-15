Nord Stream 2 98% Built; US Furious With Merkel, Putin Offers Ukraine Partnership
Nord Stream 2 98% ready, construction works to be over in August – operator
BERLIN, July 11. /TASS/. Construction works under the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project may be finished already in August, Matthias Warnig, managing director of Nord Stream 2 AG, the project operator, said in an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper on Sunday.
Nord Stream 2 Will Overshadow U.S.-German Relations for Years
