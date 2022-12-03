in Latest, Video

No reverse gear, EU $60 oil price cap. Eurasia gas union. Asset seizure and auction $200M yacht. U/1

518 Views 15 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

No reverse gear, EU $60 oil price cap. Eurasia gas union. Asset seizure and auction $200M yacht. U/1
Topic 795

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

15 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
JanetC
JanetC
December 3, 2022

Russians don’t bluff.

0
Reply

Does Life or Death Govern the Universe? Part 5: Creative Resistance to the Church of Entropy

EU bad moves, oil price cap. Russia big moves, gas union