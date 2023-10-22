in Latest, Video

No Israel Gaza Attack; US Veto Brazil UN Res”Betrayal”, US Isolated; ASEAN, Arabs Want Ceasefire; Ukr Airforce Bad Week; Avdeyevka

19 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

No Israel Gaza Attack; US Veto Brazil UN Res”Betrayal”, US Isolated; ASEAN, Arabs Want Ceasefire; Ukr Airforce Bad Week; Avdeyevka
Topic 1001

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

China Belt and Road influence and Middle East policy

The Era of China is Now OVER | Explained