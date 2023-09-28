No apology to Russia. Poroshenko strikes again. UKR asked to hit Iran, Syria. Rock star Blinken. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Trudeau is as slimy and reprehensible as any human who has ever lived. He has single handedly turned world opinion against Canada.
I have just received my 3rd paycheck which said that 16285 American Bucks that i have made just in one month by working online over my laptop. This job is amazing and its regular earnings are much better than my regular office job. Join this job now and start making money online easily by……………………….
Details Are Here—————->>> https://EarningDoors1.blogspot.Com
I don’t even believe the one we see and have come to accept as Trudeau– is the real Trudeau. To me, he was never a likeable personality and he sure has been bad news for the people of Canada. At any rate, Russian politicians run rings around all these mindless western stooges and can only hope western populations wake up and see the wood for the trees, before its too late …
Nothing gets published in the MSM in the US and UK unless the CIA/MI6 wants it published. The US/UK are obviously turning on Zelenski and Ukraine, and need to separate themselves from this fiasco.
The true face of the German government is now revealed. A bunch of closet Nazis.