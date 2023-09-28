in Latest, Video

No apology to Russia. Poroshenko strikes again. UKR asked to hit Iran, Syria. Rock star Blinken. U/1

Alex Christoforou

Jdog
Jdog
September 28, 2023

Trudeau is as slimy and reprehensible as any human who has ever lived. He has single handedly turned world opinion against Canada.

Marlee
Marlee
September 28, 2023

I don’t even believe the one we see and have come to accept as Trudeau– is the real Trudeau. To me, he was never a likeable personality and he sure has been bad news for the people of Canada. At any rate, Russian politicians run rings around all these mindless western stooges and can only hope western populations wake up and see the wood for the trees, before its too late …

Jdog
Jdog
September 28, 2023

Nothing gets published in the MSM in the US and UK unless the CIA/MI6 wants it published. The US/UK are obviously turning on Zelenski and Ukraine, and need to separate themselves from this fiasco.

Gordion Knot
Gordion Knot
September 28, 2023

The true face of the German government is now revealed. A bunch of closet Nazis.

