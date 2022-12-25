New York Honours Central Park Wilding Gang (2)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Leaving all that aside, why was only the semen of Matias Reyes found on Trisha Meili, and what were the circumstances of his confession? The answer to the first question is easy; they took part in the rape but did not ejaculate. They were all teenage boys, and it takes a particular type of depravity to gang-rape a helpless woman much less ejaculate inside her.

The key to the exculpatory confession of Matias Reyes is his meeting with Korey Wise. Wise was actually cleared of both rape and attempted murder although he was convicted on lesser charges which resulted in a sentence of six to fifteen years, the heaviest of all the defendants. He served most of it.

Matias Reyes was still a teenager when he murdered a young pregnant woman. On October 7, 1991, he pleaded guilty to her murder, her rape, and three other rapes. When he appeared in court for sentencing at the beginning of November, he attacked his own lawyer!

Eleven years later, Korey Wise would meet Reyes in Auburn Prison, who, we are expected to believe, was so overcome with remorse that he confessed to the attack on Trisha Meili and claimed he acted alone. Perhaps he or more likely Wise had read The Godfather. In that classic 1969 Mario Puzo novel, the young Michael Corleone commits a double murder in a restaurant then flees the country. He returns after another gangster not long for this world is induced to make a deathbed confession to the killings. This is the main reason appeals against conviction reject most so-called new evidence. Given enough time and resources, evidence can be adduced to convict an innocent man – as happened to Bill Cosby – or to exculpate the guilty. A shocking and quite sickening example of this is the case of murderer and serial rapist Rodney Reed. The evidence against Reed is absolutely overwhelming, but the Innocence Project has gone the extra mile and then some to try to free Reed, even to the extent of pointing the finger at another individual, one who is still very much alive.

Returning to the Central Park 5, on November 7, 1990, a family friend of Korey Wise gave what was called damaging testimony. Wise had been granted $50,000 bail but his family were apparently unable to raise it, so he had been held on remand in a youth detention facility. Melody Jackson said that in July 1989, she’d had a telephone conversation with Wise. (The call was not recorded but a record was made of it). During that conversation, Jackson said Wise had denied raping Miss Meili claiming he had only held her legs. Foolishly, Melody Jackson believed this to be an exculpatory statement rather than a confession. What say you, Amy Goodman?

Why though would Reyes confess to the crime? We can’t be certain but clearly he had nothing to lose. One would hope that any man convicted of raping four woman and murdering one of them (along with her unborn child) would never be released, even if he committed the crimes as a teenager. Sadly, that isn’t always the case in Britain, but it is almost for certain anywhere in the United States.

If Reyes was a member of the wilding gang, he might indeed help his buddies out. As with the gang members, Reyes’ confession can be found on YouTube.

If you want further confirmation of the truth about the Central Park 5, the citations within this article are to reliable sources. Unlike Netflix.

Back to Part 1.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report