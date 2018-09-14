Connect with us

Solar observation facility mysteriously evacuated in New Mexico

A true bona fide mystery taking place at a solar telescope facility in southern New Mexico, showing the eerie power of the government.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

14 mins ago

on

139 Views

Sunspot, New Mexico is one of the United States’ unique phenomena – a settlement or village named after it’s primary purpose. In this case, the purpose of Sunspot the village is to house solar research scientists who use the Sunspot telescope, more properly named the National Solar Observatory’s Dunn Solar Telescope.

It has one mission – to stare at the sun so scientists can observe it. And, since 1950, that has been the sole business of this little community, perched at an elevation of 9,200 feet above sea level on the escarpment of the Sacramento Mountains.

But today, the village is empty, the solar scope unused and no one is allowed on the premises. This all happened under very mysterious circumstances just a week ago.

Cnet.com tells the story:

Corners of the internet are atwitter about a possible alien coverup after reports that a Blackhawk helicopter and federal agents swooped in and inexplicably evacuated a remote part of New Mexico, including a prominent solar observatory. 

FBI agents showed up at the Sunspot solar observatory in tiny Sunspot, New Mexico, on Friday and shut down the facility, evacuating the local area, including the town post office. 

“There was a Blackhawk helicopter, a bunch of people around antennas and work crews on towers, but nobody would tell us anything,” Otero County Sheriff Benny House told the Alamogordo Daily News. “I don’t know why the FBI would get involved so quick and not tell us anything.”

Five days later, the observatory’s website confirms the entire facility is closed to both staff and the public until further notice.

“The Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) who manages the facility is addressing a security issue at this time,” AURA spokesperson Shari Lifson said in an emailed statement. “It’s a temporary evacuation of the facility. We will open it up as soon as possible.”

The FBI field offices in Albuquerque and in El Paso, Texas, didn’t respond to a request for comment. 

The Cnet piece goes on to note how the lack of explanation from the authorities prompted some interested parties to speculate that some sort of alien coverup is involved with this.

The situation is admittedly most curious. The telescope is quite remarkable. It rises 13 stories (136 feet) above the ground, but it also extends some 230 feet below ground as well, making the total length 330 feet (100 meters). It weighs more than 250 tons, and it is suspended from the top of its tower by a mercury-filled float bearing. This precision instrument observes the sun, so it is used during the daytime, and not at night.

View of the Tularosa Basin, White Sands National Monument and Missile Range, and Holloman AFB from Sunspot, New Mexico.

As to why this evacuation occurred, no one knows. The site is totally civilian. Anyone can visit this place. While it offers a grand view from the escarpment over the Tularosa Basin one mile below, an area the size of the state of Connecticut, and while that view does encompass much of the White Sands Missile Range, and Holloman Air Force base near Alamogordo, neither of these places are especially secret.

This incident is gaining more and more coverage, like this snippet on September 13th’s Tucker Carlson program:

Perhaps even stranger is that according to the talk in the area, the observatory staff have not been seen or heard from since they were evacuated. This detail, printed on Reddit, may be subject to all the fantasy that can crop up in such a place, but some things are known as well, such as the post office being rerouted to the village of Cloudcroft, New Mexico, about 18 miles distant, and the program currently running the Dunn Solar Telescope has been told only to wait until further notice.

Reddit’s entry on this goes on to say more:

Six days ago, federal agents swooped into the National Solar Observatory in Sunspot, New Mexico and closed everything, including the nearby post office, without warning or reason. The local authorities were called in to help with the evacuation process but have been left in the dark from the first. The post office was rerouted to Cloudcroft, about 18 miles away, and, according to gossip, the observatory staff working that day haven’t been heard from since. Everyone from AURA (the program currently running the NSO) to the county police were simply told to wait until further notice. Despite pressure from the locals, police, and news outlets, the agents and their bureau refuse to elucidate. Probably the most mysterious thing about this, though, is that it’s still ongoing and it seems like the FBI is doing their very best to keep this in near total media blackout.

I heard about the closure the other night when my friend, who works down at Apache Point Observatory (also in New Mexico), texted me about it. I was driving home, jamming out in my car, thinking of nothing in particular when I got the notification. I remember the way my mood just…dropped. One second I was happy and fine, the next it felt like I’d just gotten sucker punched in the gut. I remember pulling into a random parking lot, killing my engine, and just letting the panic overtake me. What I was feeling was true fear. The kind of fear that stops you dead and congeals your blood…

The rest of the entry reads like a science fiction novel, and while it is fascinating, the speculation it raises is probably beyond the scope of this piece. But what is known is that this Solar telescope is presently shut down. Going to the website gives a message that the site is shut down until further notice, but again, with no explanation.

Aliens? Probably not. Solar flare? Who knows. Angry Democrats trying to impeach President Trump? Maybe.

A mystery? Definitely.

Tucker Carlson EVISCERATES Stormy Daniels’ creepy lawyer (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson refuses to let “Creepy Porn Lawyer” Michael Avenatti get away with his hypocritical rhetoric on Tucker’s program.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

“Creepy Porn Lawyer” is the nickname that Tucker Carlson gave Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing the porn star who goes by the name “Stormy Daniels”, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. Ms. Clifford, as “Stormy”, made a name for herself after the election of President Trump, by alleging that the now-president had relations with her back in 2006, shortly after Mr. Trump married Melania.

This revelation was against the agreement Trump’s attorney at the time, Michael Cohen, had made with the actress, paying her about $130,000 in “hush money.”

Ms. Clifford opted to disregard this agreement, since it had value as sensationalism paparazzi style “news”, and Mr. Avenatti represented her in this effort. But now, Avenatti has gone further, making a name for himself and even postulating the idea of running for President himself.

His own publicity in fact, has surged far past his client’s, with multiple TV spots on CNN and other mainstream media and cable networks.

Tucker Carlson dubbed him “Creepy Porn Lawyer”, to which Avenatti obviously took exception, while not changing a whit of his own doings. In this session, though, Mr. Carlson agreed not to call Mr. Avenatti “Creepy Porn Lawyer” if Avenatti would come on Tucker’s program for an interview. That interview is shown here:

Tucker was clearly determined not to let Avenatti get away with saying nonsense, but in the same sense, there was so much more that could have been done. One of the greatest pieces of hypocrisy Tucker did address, which was the matter of “Stormy Daniels” actually being used by the attorney to bolster his own fame, whilst the actress continued to perform and began getting in trouble.

Mr. Avenatti tried, rather absurdly, to pull the morality card as a foundation for his side of the argument, saying that it is immoral behavior for the President to cheat on his wife and young son, Barron. However, this wasn’t flying either. Even by saying such a thing on national television, this allegation, true or not is an outrage against the President’s family. And again, Avenatti was trying to use the Mr. Trump’s behavior against him to try to seal the Left’s connection that Trump is immoral, and thus unfit for presidency.

Of course… Bill Clinton comes to mind as the poster child for moral behavior as president, whose wife lost in 2008 and 2016 in her own bid. Of course, the left is into all manner of support for identity politics, which have created anywhere from ten to thirty “gender” identifications for people who are simply mentally ill and do not want to take responsibility for themselves.

While much of this interview is more of a near-shouting match rather than a discussion and dispassionate debate, lovers of Mr. Carlson will certainly feel that he scored a lot of points interviewing and blowing away the Creepy Porn Lawyer.

Russia, China conduct MASSIVE military exercises in Siberia, and the images are incredible

President Putin and President Xi Jinping’s alliance shows in very large-scale exercise which tests – and shows – military’s readiness.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

Here is a look at the massive “Vostok” (meaning “East”) annual military exercise taking place in Siberia in eastern Russia this week and next. This particular run of the war games is huge, with Chinese troops participating in the drills – the first time even on Russian sovereign soil.

President Putin opened a spectacular troop review that saw Russian and Chinese armor, troops and warplanes parade through a training ground in Siberia. The parade was part of the Vostok 2018 exercise, the biggest in decades.

Vostok wargames in progress, 2018.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived on Thursday to observe the main part of the Vostok 2018 war games, in which Russian, Chinese, and Mongolian troops trained defensive and offensive operations. Scores of tanks, heavy artillery, missile systems and combat jets have been involved, as well as thousands of soldiers and officers.

Chinese soldiers practicing at Vostok 2018.

President Putin also opened a grand parade at the Russian Army’s Tsugol training range and praised the troops for their performance in the military exercise. He reiterated, however, that the display of military might is not directed against anyone, as Russia seeks “constructive partnership.”

The troop review started with light armored jeeps carrying both Russian and Chinese flags through the parade grounds, followed by four fighter jets flying over the area.

Planes in action at Vostok 2018 wargames in Siberia.

Dozens of Russian Army BMP-2 fighting vehicles came next, making way for an array of armored machines, including the BTR-82, Tiger and Typhoon personnel carriers.

© Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik

T-72B3 tanks, derived from the T-72 family, followed, accompanied by Chinese Type 99 tanks and Type 08 fighting vehicles. Russian Iskander-M tactical missiles, TOS-1 flamethrowers, as well as Tornado multiple launch rocket systems were also seen in the parade.

A pack of helicopters, tactical bombers, and fighter jets made spectacular fly-pasts at the end of the parade. The Russian aircraft were joined by several Chinese Xian JH-7 bombers and Z-19 attack helicopters.

 

© Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik

As the parade came to a close, Putin awarded medals to Russian and Chinese officers who stood out during the drills.

© Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik

Vostok 2018 is the largest military exercise held by Russia in over three decades. The drills have seen troops from Russia, China, and Mongolia hone their skills in conventional warfare in the east of Russia. The Russian Navy also trained in the Sea of Japan, the Bering Sea, and the Sea of Okhotsk.

The exercise involves around 300,000 Russian soldiers, including 6,000 airborne troops, over 1,000 warplanes, helicopters and drones, about 36,000 armor, and 80 combat and support ships. To ensure full transparency, the Russian Defense Ministry invited 87 observers from 57 countries to the event.

Sputnik News also covered the exercise and noted further statements from the Russian President regarding the reason and motivation for the enormous event:

“Russia is a peaceful state, we do not have and cannot have any aggressive plans,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the Tsugol range.

However, the Russian army must be ready to protect national sovereignty and security as well as to support the country’s allies, Vladimir Putin stressed.

“Our duty to our country and Motherland is to be ready to protect sovereignty, security and national interests of our country and, if needed, to support allies,” Putin said.

In addition, the Vostok-2018 war games demonstrated that the Russian army is capable of countering significant military threats, Putin stressed. “You demonstrated the military prowess, showed your capability to successfully counter potential military threats,” Putin said addressing to the troops that participated in the drills.

Putin further stressed that he highly assessed the performance of the Russian army and navy in the Vostok-2018 drills.

“Today here, at the Tsugol range in the Zabaikalsky Territory, the most active stage of the [Vostok-2018] drills came to an end. You demonstrated the high-level performance. All units and formations have fulfilled the set tasks,” the Russian president added.

The president also stated that the Russian army and navy had never faced such a difficult exam.

A very detailed and lengthy video of Vostok exercises is available below:

Leaked Google video exposes panic and fear over ‘deplorable’ election victory

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 106.
Alex Christoforou

Published

46 mins ago

on

September 14, 2018

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the stunning leaked video of an ‘all hands’ company meeting after Hillary Clinton’s defeat to Donald Trump in 2016.

Breitbart broke the story by publishing a leaked video recorded by Google shortly after the 2016 presidential election which reveals an atmosphere of panic and dismay amongst the tech giant’s leadership, coupled with a determination to thwart both the Trump agenda and the broader populist movement emerging around the globe.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel

According to Zerohedge, in a late Wednesday statement, Google spokeswoman Riva Sciuto said “For 20 years, everyone at Google has been able to freely express their opinions at these meetings” (just not over email – like conservative former employee James Damore, who is currently suing Google for discrimination after he was fired for criticizing the company’s diversity policies).

“Nothing was said at that meeting, or any other meeting, to suggest that any political bias ever influences the way we build or operate our products,” Google’s statement continues. “To the contrary, our products are built for everyone, and we design them with extraordinary care to be a trustworthy source of information for everyone, without regard to political viewpoint.”

Except several examples suggest otherwise… 

Searching Google images for the word “idiot” (still) displays pictures of Trump and his sons, while a leaked company email read on Monday night by Fox News‘s Tucker Carlson reveals that the company helped create ads and donated funds to a partisan Latino group which physically bussed voters to vote for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

In an April 15, 2014 email from Google’s then-Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt found in the WikiLeaked Podesta emails, titled “Notes for a 2016 Democratic Campaign,” Schmidt tells Cheryl Mills that “I have put together my thoughts on the campaign ideas and I have scheduled some meetings in the next few weeks for veterans of the campaign to tell me how to make these ideas better.  This is simply a draft but do let me know if this is a helpful process for you all.”

Finally, responding to the video, Trump’s 2016 digital campaign manager and 2020 re-election campaign manager, Brad Parscale, is calling for an investigation of Google…

Parscale added: “Only @Google could make @facebook look like the good guys. Mark should send them a gift.”

Via Breitbart

The video is a full recording of Google’s first all-hands meeting following the 2016 election (these weekly meetings are known inside the company as “TGIF” or “Thank God It’s Friday” meetings). Sent to Breitbart News by an anonymous source, it features co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, VPs Kent Walker and Eileen Naughton, CFO Ruth Porat, and CEO Sundar Pichai. It can be watched in full above. It can and should be watched in full above in order to get the full context of the meeting and the statements made.

It was reported earlier this week that Google tried to boost turnout among the Latino population to help Hillary Clinton, only to be dismayed as the usually solid Democratic voting bloc switched to the GOP in record numbers. This video shows a similar level of dismay among Google’s most high-profile figures.

These individuals, who preside over a company with unrivaled influence over the flow of information, can be seen disparaging the motivations of Trump voters and plotting ways to use their vast resources to thwart the Trump agenda.

Co-founder Sergey Brin can be heard comparing Trump supporters to fascists and extremists. Brin argues that like other extremists, Trump voters were motivated by “boredom,” which he says in the past led to fascism and communism.

The Google co-founder then asks his company to consider what it can do to ensure a “better quality of governance and decision-making.”

VP for Global Affairs Kent Walker argues that supporters of populist causes like the Trump campaign are motivated by “fear, xenophobia, hatred, and a desire for answers that may or may not be there.”

Later, Walker says that Google should fight to ensure the populist movement – not just in the U.S. but around the world – is merely a “blip” and a “hiccup” in a historical arc that “bends toward progress.”

CEO Sundar Pichai states that the company will develop machine learning and A.I. to combat what an employee described as “misinformation” shared by “low-information voters.”

Key moments from the video can be found at the following timestamps:

  • (00:00:00 – 00:01:12) Google co-founder Sergey Brin states that the weekly meeting is “probably not the most joyous we’ve had” and that “most people here are pretty upset and pretty sad.”
  • (00:00:24) Brin contrasts the disappointment of Trump’s election with his excitement at the legalization of cannabis in California, triggering laughs and applause from the audience of Google employees.
  • (00:01:12) Returning to seriousness, Brin says he is “deeply offen[ded]” by the election of Trump, and that the election “conflicts with many of [Google’s] values.”
  • (00:09:10) Trying to explain the motivations of Trump supporters, Senior VP for Global Affairs, Kent Walker concludes: “fear, not just in the United States, but around the world is fueling concerns, xenophobia, hatred, and a desire for answers that may or may not be there.”
  • (00:09:35) Walker goes on to describe the Trump phenomenon as a sign of “tribalism that’s self-destructive [in] the long-term.”
  • (00:09:55) Striking an optimistic tone, Walker assures Google employees that despite the election, “history is on our side” and that the “moral arc of history bends towards progress.”
  • (00:10:45) Walker approvingly quotes former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s comparison between “the world of the wall” with its “isolation and defensiveness” and the “world of the square, the piazza, the marketplace, where people come together into a community and enrich each other’s lives.”
  • (00:13:10) CFO Ruth Porat appears to break down in tears when discussing the election result.
  • (00:15:20) Porat promises that Google will “use the great strength and resources and reach we have to continue to advance really important values.”
  • (00:16:50) Stating “we all need a hug,” she then instructs the audience of Google employees to hug the person closest to them.
  • (00:20:24) Eileen Naughton, VP of People Operations, promises that Google’s policy team in DC is “all over” the immigration issue and that the company will “keep a close watch on it.”
  • (00:21:26) Naughton jokes about Google employees asking, ‘Can I move to Canada?’ after the election. She goes on to seriously discuss the options available to Google employees who wish to leave the country.
  • (00:23:12) Naughton does acknowledge “diversity of opinion and political persuasion” and notes that she has heard from conservative Google employees who say they “haven’t felt entirely comfortable revealing who [they] are.” and urged “tolerance.” (Several months later, the company would fire James Damore allegedly for disagreeing with progressive narratives.)
  • (00:27:00) Responding to a question about “filter bubbles,” Sundar Pichai promises to work towards “correcting” Google’s role in them
  • (00:27:30) Sergey Brin praises an audience member’s suggestion of increasing matched Google employee donations to progressive groups.
  • (00:34:40) Brin compares Trump voters to “extremists,” arguing for a correlation between the economic background of Trump supporters and the kinds of voters who back extremist movements. Brin says that “voting is not a rational act” and that not all of Trump’s support can be attributed to “income disparity.” He suggests that Trump voters might have been motivated by boredom rather than legitimate concerns.
  • (00:49:10) An employee asks if Google is willing to “invest in grassroots, hyper-local efforts to bring tools and services and understanding of Google products and knowledge” so that people can “make informed decisions that are best for themselves.” Pichai’s response: Google will ensure its “educational products” reach “segments of the population [they] are not [currently] fully reaching.”
  • (00:54:33) An employee asks what Google is going to do about “misinformation” and “fake news” shared by “low-information voters.” Pichai responds by stating that “investments in machine learning and AI” are a “big opportunity” to fix the problem.
  • (00:56:12) Responding to an audience member, Walker says Google must ensure the rise of populism doesn’t turn into “a world war or something catastrophic … and instead is a blip, a hiccup.”
  • (00:58:22) Brin compares Trump voters to supporters of fascism and communism, linking the former movement to “boredom,” which Brin previously linked to Trump voters. “It sort of sneaks up sometimes, really bad things” says Brin.
  • (01:01:15) A Google employee states: “speaking to white men, there’s an opportunity for you right now to understand your privilege” and urges employees to “go through the bias-busting training, read about privilege, read about the real history of oppression in our country.” He urges employees to “discuss the issues you are passionate about during Thanksgiving dinner and don’t back down and laugh it off when you hear the voice of oppression speak through metaphors.” Every executive on stage – the CEO, CFO, two VPs and the two Co-founders – applaud the employee.
  • (01:01:57) An audience member asks if the executives see “anything positive from this election result.” The audience of Google employees, and the executives on stage, burst into laughter. “Boy, that’s a really tough one right now” says Brin.

Update (via Breitbart)…

After Breitbart News published this article, a Google spokesperson replied to a request for comment with the following statement:

“At a regularly scheduled all hands meeting, some Google employees and executives expressed their own personal views in the aftermath of a long and divisive election season. For over 20 years, everyone at Google has been able to freely express their opinions at these meetings. Nothing was said at that meeting, or any other meeting, to suggest that any political bias ever influences the way we build or operate our products. To the contrary, our products are built for everyone, and we design them with extraordinary care to be a trustworthy source of information for everyone, without regard to political viewpoint.”

 

Continue Reading

