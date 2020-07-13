‘Never-Trump’ Neocons Target President’s Allies For Cancellation

“Our task won’t be finished when Joe Biden takes the oath of office.”

‘Never-Trump’ neoconservatives working to get Biden elected are planning to teach the president’s most ardent supporters a lesson in cancel culture.

Two groups, the Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump – described by the Washington Post as a “rebellion that began four years ago” – has “transformed in recent weeks into a potentially disruptive force in this year’s presidential race.”

Republican Voters Against Trump have collected hundreds of first-person testimonials from people claiming to be former Trump supporters, with which the group has begun running campaign ads in North Carolina, Arizona and online – and plans to spend $10 – $15 million in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and possibly Florida according to the report.

The group also includes William Kristol, a conservative commentator; Tim Miller, a Republican operative who worked on Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign; and Mike Murphy, a longtime Republican strategist. -Washington Post

One of their ads will air on “Fox News Sunday” in North Carolina and Arizona and will spotlight 15 Republicans who cast their vote for Trump in 2016 but will now vote for Biden.

The Lincoln Project, meanwhile, is the brainchild of GOP strategists Rick “confederate cooler” Wilson, John Weaver, Steve Schmidt and former NH Republican Party Chair Jennifer Horn. The husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, George Conway, is also involved with the project.

Advisers to the Lincoln Project, which they say has about 30 employees and raised $16.8 million this quarter, will soon expand to include ground operations. They are coordinating over 2,500 volunteers in Michigan and plan to next target Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Thom Tillis (N.C.) and Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), who they see as vulnerable after his challenger, Jaime Harrison (D), pulled in a staggering $13.9 million since April. -Washington Post

A White House insider anonymous told WaPo that the two endeavors, particularly the Lincoln Project, are “scam PACs” run by “beltway swamp creatures whose candidates can’t win.”

These are the same people who supported independent candidate and former (?) CIA operative Evan McMullin in 2016.

With growing ambitions, a hit list: After 'dispatching' President Trump, the pro-Democratic Lincoln Project hopes to 'dispatch' others: Tucker Carlson, Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley, more. 'Our task won't be finished when Joe Biden takes the oath of office.' https://t.co/zs2zmG2x8Q pic.twitter.com/6BKKGzSiUc — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 12, 2020

And now for the punchline – which is that the never-Trump cabal is planning to target lawmakers and media figures who support the president.

Inside the Lincoln Project, there has been a frenzy of activity as the group has gone from a small outfit with a couple million on hand to a viral-video production machine. Turning their attention to the Senate map is of particular importance, and a new ad this past week offers a rebuke of Senate Republicans who have lifted Trump. “Learn their names. Remember their actions. And never, ever trust them again,” the ad urges, promising accountability for these lawmakers even after Trump is no longer president. -WaPo

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/never-trump-neocons-target-presidents-allies-cancellation

