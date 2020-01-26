NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash aged 41

Kobe Bryant, a universally-loved NBA star who played for the LA Lakers, has reportedly been killed in a private helicopter crash in California. Police say five people died, in an accident that has sent shockwaves across the US.

Traveling in his private helicopter, Bryant and four others crashed over Calabasas on Sunday morning, TMZ reported. Emergency personnel responded, but there were no survivors.

The city of Calabasas has since confirmed Bryant’s death in a tweet.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office have confirmed five people died in a helicopter crash over Calabasas.

A fire is said to have broken out and the helicopter spiraled until it crash landed over Calabasas, killing everyone onboard.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia, Biance, and Capri, who was born in June of 2019. ABC News has however has claimed that multiple daughters of Bryant were on board, though there has been no confirmation of this.

Though retired from basketball since 2016, Bryant was still a regular at NBA games and he even began dabbling into filmmaking. He won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 2018 for the movie ‘Dear Basketball.’

Bryant was universally beloved by Los Angeles basketball fans as he played his entire 20 year career with the Lakers. During his time there, he won five championships and made 18 All-Star Games.

He also won gold medals as part of the US national team at the Olympics in 2008 and 2012.

https://www.rt.com/sport/479248-kobe-bryant-killed-helicoper-crash/

