The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

NATO’s New Plan to Counter Russia in Europe whilst Countering China in Asia: Go Nuclear Almost At Once

News Topic 322

Russia fears complicate NATO’s new China focus

Russia fears complicate NATO’s new China focus BRUSSELS ― One of U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s top jobs at the NATO ministerial conference this week was to keep steering the 30-member alliance’s focus to China, but some Eastern European allies say the U.S.-China rivalry must not overshadow concerns about Russia.

‘Out of area or out of business.’ The logic of NATO

‘Out of area or out of business.’ The logic of NATO So when we say that England’s masterRemember who has made her so. It’s the soldiers of the Queen, my ladsWho’ve been my lads, who’ve been my ladsIn the fight for England’s glory, ladsWhen we have to show them what we mean https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Iz_nQC2FS8&t=2s Occasionally, I tune into Russian TV chat shows, such as Evening with Vladimir…

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report