in Latest, Video

NATO wonder weapons w/Brian Berletic from The New Atlas (Live)

169 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

NATO wonder weapons w/Brian Berletic from The New Atlas (Live)
#TheDuran #TheDuranLive

Follow The New Atlas:

The New Atlas

Formally known as “Land Destroyer,” The New Atlas provides geopolitical analysis by Brian Berletic (aka Tony Cartalucci) with a focus on Eurasia, based in Bangkok, Thailand.


Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Great Incel Delusion