NATO Despairs: Stoltenberg: Ukr Situation “Critical”, “Bad News”; Kiev Coup Rumours; Ukr Retreats Avdeyevka, Marinka

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

NATO Despairs: Stoltenberg: Ukr Situation “Critical”, “Bad News”; Kiev Coup Rumours; Ukr Retreats Avdeyevka, Marinka
Alexander Mercouris

Jdog
December 3, 2023

The west’s MIC is too corrupt to ever be fixed. There is very little profit in ammunition, and so it will not be a priority. Everyone in the MIC / Congress is on the take and you cannot use money to produce weapons and ammunition when it is all being stolen and used for bribes.

Johnny
December 4, 2023

The Neocons best be careful regarding threats of jettisoning their support of Israel, as it’s quite well known that if Israel goes down, there won’t anything left of the entire Middle East.

