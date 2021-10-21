in Latest, Video

National Theatre Scotland bans word “SPOOKY”

262 Views 4 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

National Theatre Scotland bans word “SPOOKY”

****News Topic 600*****
Word ‘spooky’ banned as ‘racial slur’ by National Theatre Scotland ahead of Halloween… although no one complained about it

Word ‘spooky’ banned as ‘racial slur’ by National Theatre Scotland ahead of Halloween… although no one complained about it

The National Theatre of Scotland has banned the word “spooky” from its shows, after noting that the term, often associated with Halloween performances, had racist connotations linked to its use during the Second World War.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Smoking Eagle
Smoking Eagle
October 21, 2021

It’s not words but intentions that count. Spook comes from the Dutch word for apparition, or spectre. In Dutch it is spelled the same only pronounced a little differently, like a cross between spock and spoke. The noun was first used in English around the turn of the nineteenth century, two hundred years ago. Over the next few decades, it developed other forms, like spooky, spookish, and of course, the verb, to spook. No blackness connotations in sight. Plenty of overwhelming stupidity in view, though. This reminds me of a line in Guareschi’s book Don Camillo and his Flock that goes… Read more »

2
Reply
Much Ado about Not Much
Much Ado about Not Much
Reply to  Smoking Eagle
October 21, 2021

I just explained the blackness connotation, in the US.

0
Reply
Much Ado about Not Much
Much Ado about Not Much
October 21, 2021

Spook can still be heard from time to time referring to black folks. It comes from their being more difficult to see in the dark and their eyes sort of seen to float.

If you label spook racist, you’d have to label redneck and cracker, even whitey racist on the same basis. Enuff with this woke mania. Reminds me of a Pol Pot reeducation camp.

0
Reply
The Freakish Foibles of Cult(ure)
The Freakish Foibles of Cult(ure)
Reply to  Much Ado about Not Much
October 21, 2021

Haha…next they’ll be banning pussycat as misogynistic and dickhead as misandristic, except they’ll probably let that one pass, with applause.

0
Reply

Lebanon is falling apart as Civil War looms

As China-Russia Alliance Deepens NATO Prepares for Global Conflict Against Both