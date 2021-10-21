The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
National Theatre Scotland bans word “SPOOKY”
****News Topic 600*****
Word ‘spooky’ banned as ‘racial slur’ by National Theatre Scotland ahead of Halloween… although no one complained about it
Word ‘spooky’ banned as ‘racial slur’ by National Theatre Scotland ahead of Halloween… although no one complained about it
The National Theatre of Scotland has banned the word “spooky” from its shows, after noting that the term, often associated with Halloween performances, had racist connotations linked to its use during the Second World War.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
It’s not words but intentions that count. Spook comes from the Dutch word for apparition, or spectre. In Dutch it is spelled the same only pronounced a little differently, like a cross between spock and spoke. The noun was first used in English around the turn of the nineteenth century, two hundred years ago. Over the next few decades, it developed other forms, like spooky, spookish, and of course, the verb, to spook. No blackness connotations in sight. Plenty of overwhelming stupidity in view, though. This reminds me of a line in Guareschi’s book Don Camillo and his Flock that goes… Read more »
I just explained the blackness connotation, in the US.
Spook can still be heard from time to time referring to black folks. It comes from their being more difficult to see in the dark and their eyes sort of seen to float.
If you label spook racist, you’d have to label redneck and cracker, even whitey racist on the same basis. Enuff with this woke mania. Reminds me of a Pol Pot reeducation camp.
Haha…next they’ll be banning pussycat as misogynistic and dickhead as misandristic, except they’ll probably let that one pass, with applause.