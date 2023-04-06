My rambling on Ukraine and the state of the world.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

How about a peacekeeping force entering and stopping at the Dnieper river. Then Russians stop at Dnieper river and that’s the end. Russia would have problems alone in occupying the whole of the Ukraine so that’s playing into their hand and they know West Ukraine is full of nationalists and they will have Ukrainian Nazis like Al Qaeda to deal with. They prefer to leave this problem and just take the mostly Russian speaking part. Putin once offered to split Ukraine with Poland and like I wrote many times he didn’t offer splitting Ukraine to Poland because he loves Poles. He did it because of the same reasons I mentioned before and because of those reasons he could be ok with splitting Ukraine now too.

But we cannot just destroy the nation of Ukraine because we want to, because Ukraine never existed as a sovereign country before the end of WW2, because most people speak Russian and consume Russian media and culture more than Ukrainian. Where Zelenski who is president and Kliczko who is mayor of the capital of Ukraine Kyiv had to learn Ukrainian because they were Russian speakers. Is it really a real nation when most people speak in a foreign language? That’s why Putin offered to split Ukraine with Poland. But we can not just destroy a country if we want to destroy a country we need good guys and bad guys. Here comes bad Putin.

We literally ordered killing people on Maidan and we brainwashed Ukrainians to such a degree that Ukrainians burned other Ukrainians for speaking Russian in Odessa and were proud of doing it. We have not only not condemned them, we have given those people power. Those people forbid the use of the Russian language where over 50% of Ukrianians use Russian language as their main language. People were saying they were forbidding kids to speak Russian on breaks in school corridors. They spoke with their parents in Russian at home but in administration, officially in shops and in school you are forced to use Ukrainian in a population where more than 50% use Russian as the main language and most people consume Russian media and culture. International organizations were protesting about it, including our Western international organizations. But of course none know anything so when they hear how patriotic and brave Ukrainians are they believe Ukraine is one big nation and they all love each other.

There were the same Nationalist fighting clubs etc, in Poland a long time ago that disappeared. Same groups in Ukraine were put into official government militias. Instead of setting up a 20 vs 20 fight on streets or in woods, go on the street and start beating Russian speakers and when you get bored of it get an AK47 and start to shoot at those Russian scum in the Donbas that are occupying Ukrainian soil “slava Ukraini” hahaha. I laugh at the absurdity of the reality because people don’t know anything and believe lies. They teach little kids to use weapons to dig trenches and stuff. It’s literally Hitler Youth. People in Ukraine are brainwashed into being radical nationalist to the point of being Nazis. While people in the West are brainwashed into thinking Putin is Hitler and wants to kill everyone and destroy the whole world.

What is the state of our civilization and our world? How many people research the truth, how many people even visit sites like Duran. Almost none like 5-1%, I think it could be even less than 1%. People chase careers, pleasure, wealth and status. In other words if I can’t use that knowledge to gain money or power or use it practically in my life – then I don’t want know. And because people don’t know anything they can be lied to. The more you know the more lies you see. Knowledge is like a filter and like a wall built of bricks one on top of another one supporting another, cause and effect. Something is true because other things are causing it to be and can be explained with it and it allows you to filter truth. If people think they know something is true but don’t know why and only because scientist or priest or politician so in other word authority told them and since authority is smarter them and it’s not useful in people’s day to day life and people have pleasure and happiness to pursue they don’t educate themselves and can be lied to so manipulated.

I told one guy I was writing stuff and he asked me “do they pay me?”. Like this question was like the essence of what is wrong with our civilization.

People don’t know anythong and that’s why they can be so easily lied to. The thing is I believe people are not born like this. We make people like this so we can change it. But first we would have to wake people up to what is going on. The issue is that reality is so horrible and far away from the official narrative that people can not believe it.

Since truth is so different from the official narrative and the official narrative is believed by almost everyone. It’s impossible that so many people can be so wrong about what is going on.

I just hope we can use Nord Stream to break the 9/11 spell. Ye, “6 Guys And A Boat” was an absurd story but “19 men armed with box cutters” is somehow so true we can’t even discuss it or compare those 2 absurd official stories. I don’t even mention the Kennedy magic bullet, another story like 9/11 where somehow physics stopped working on order of the CIA, since their reports don’t comply with laws of physics.

But who cares, am I right? The Authorities said so and so many people believe it so it must be true. Who cares about the unbreakable law of physics. Authorities know better welcome in the Orwell world where 2+2=5. In a world of doublethink or we could also call it double standard where our much more horrible invasion of Iraq which led to creation of ISIS state was good. Where our intervention in Libya which led to creation of a state with slave markets was good. Where the occupation of Afghanistan which made it the main producer of Opioids so also Heroin in the world was also good. While Putin invaded the country on his border (by the way, we attacked countries on the other side of the globe in self defense) , countries where people who speak Russian were prosecuted for 8 years. Where around 10 or 15 thousands people died in Donbas being shelled by those radical ultras football fans who were told “Instead of setting up a 20 vs 20 fight on streets or in woods, go on the street and start beating Russian speakers and when you get bored of it get an AK47 and start to shoot at those Russian scums in Donbas that are occupying Ukrainian soil slava Ukraini”. So they went and people were being brainwashed more and more. They made heroes of those radical NAZIS ultras fans of football who were willingly going to fight people (Russian scums) in Donbas. By that making them martyrs and heroes and making young people be heroes like them. Ukrainians died, they made them into martyrs and heroes which made more people want to become martyrs and heroes so sacrifice themselves. While not knowing what really they were fighting for or anything at all.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report