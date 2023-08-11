Multipolar Reality on Rogue News: How a Global Initiation into a UFO Drug Cult is Upon Us

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Or watch on Bitchute here or Soundcloud here:
Mutlipolar Reality on Rogue News: How a Global Initiation into a UFO Drug Cult is Upon Us by MatthewEhret
In this week’s episode of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News, we ask: was there ever an authentic UFO truth movement or was it always managed by fascist social engineers? Support the Canadian Patriot Review in the following ways: 1) Make a donation to the Canadian Patriot www.patreon.com/canadianpatriot canadianpatriot.org/support-us/ 2) Subscribe to Matt and Cynthia’s Substack matthewehret.substack.com cynthiachung.substack.com 3) Buy some books!
To watch my Canadian Patriot Press documentaries, click here
To purchase ‘Breaking Free of Anti China Psy Ops’ by Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung, click here
To purchase other books (Clash of the Two Americas 1-4, The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set, or Untold History of Canada 1-4) click here
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.