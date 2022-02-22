in Latest, Video

Mr Bill Gates and Australia

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Bill Gates has made billions more dollars during the pandemic, to include investments in the pharmaceutical industry. He recently expressed sadness that the need for his vaccines is declining, stating:

“Sadly the virus itself particularly the variant called Omicron is a type of vaccine, creates both B cell and T cell immunity and it’s done a better job of getting out to the world population than we have with vaccines.”

John
John
February 22, 2022
Bill Gates is not going to make money if the pandemic is in decline. That is why he is disappointed.

