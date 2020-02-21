Moscow Mules: NYT Secret Sources Claim Russia Backing Trump Re-Election

Clearly the only way Trump can win, right?
The New York Times would like everyone to know that if Trump is re-elected in November, it wasn’t because of his accomplishments, the economy, or packed stadiums full of dedicated supporters.
Nope – Putin’s at it again!
In an unbelievable Thursday report, the Times claims that five anonymous sources leaked the details of a Feb. 13 briefing to House Lawmakers by intelligence officials warning that Russia has already been interfering in the 2020 election.
So – the Kremlin wants the president who, according to political analyst Ian Bremmer, has been tough on Russia – instead of, say, Bernie Sanders – the Democratic socialist who honeymooned in Moscow and would likely crash the US economy, thus weakening it, with his draconian socialist policies.
The Times report gets better; the House briefing reportedly angered President Trump so much that he berated outgoing director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, and that he was particularly irritated that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) was included in the session. The report implies that Maguire was replaced with pro-Trump ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, as a result of the incident.
During the briefing to the House Intelligence Committee, Mr. Trump’s allies challenged the conclusions, arguing that Mr. Trump has been tough on Russia and strengthened European security. Some intelligence officials viewed the briefing as a tactical error, saying that had the official who delivered the conclusion spoken less pointedly or left it out, they would have avoided angering the Republicans.
That intelligence official, Shelby Pierson, is an aide to Mr. Maguire who has a reputation of delivering intelligence in somewhat blunt terms. The president announced on Wednesday that he was replacing Mr. Maguire with Richard Grenell, the ambassador to Germany and long an aggressively vocal Trump supporter. –New York Times
Moments after the Times report was published, CNN immediately picked it up for their dozens of viewers.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/moscow-mules-nyt-secret-sources-claim-russia-backing-trump-re-election
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
“The New York Times would like everyone to know that …”
Oh! I am so glad that I know nothing because I do not read the New York Times. They have a paywall which keeps me away. Who would want to pay for the dumb stuff they print? Not me!
Goodness haven’t these people ever heard the phrase “Beating a dead horse”? It just shows the contempt that these elite owned rags & outlets have for US citizens.
Even if a vast majority of the citizens are clueless, or simply trying to scrape by in Trump’s “thriving economy” by holding two or three jobs, one would think that the folks at these rags could at least show some creativity. LOL
Putin is at it again, huh? The crying wolf may be a tactic, sure enough, and it’s accomplishing the mission. We are sick of hearing this same drum beat. I’m wondering who their targeted audience is?
The average American shmuck, of course.
The proof’s in the instant pudding, once again.
BTW: I’ll bet The Shadow knows, or his sidekick the New Knowledge guy.
NYT Dec 19, 2018 – Secret Experiment in Alabama Senate Race Imitated Russian … Jonathon Morgan, is the chief executive of New Knowledge, a small … “Roy Moore flooded with fake Russian Twitter followers,”
The OPCW was engaged in a ‘secret experiment’ too, no doubt.