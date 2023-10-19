Moscow and Beijing have taken down their last trade barriers

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

By Rhod Mackenzie

During the third international forum “One Belt – One Road” held in Beijing, bilateral discussions were held between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. The leaders deliberated on the remarkable upswing in trade between their respective countries. Notably, they disclosed several significant infrastructure projects. What other topics were raised during the tête-à-tête between the two heads of state, and how will this meeting impact the future collaboration between Russia and China?

The discussions between Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping lasted for roughly three hours. “You cannot divulge everything,” hinted the Russian President regarding the wide range of subjects talked about during the bilateral agenda. He mentioned that there were numerous issues encompassing finance, economics, political interaction, and joint work on international platforms.

Additionally, they discussed the current events in the Middle East. Vladimir Putin briefed the chairman on the developing situation in Ukraine and stressed the common threats that enhance bilateral cooperation.

The meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping occurred in Beijing during the third international forum “One Belt, One Road”. Russia’s President was welcomed in China with typical Chinese hospitality and was the first among guests to attend the welcome dinner.

The Western media highlights the cordiality of Vladimir Putin’s reception. Newsweek draws attention to the red carpet treatment that Antony Blinken was not given during his visit to China this summer, suggesting that the lack of warmth was a deliberate humiliation according to China’s culture.

Xi Jinping himself affirmed his good relations with the Russian President and referred to Putin as “his old friend” during the expanded format talks. He stated that the Chinese side is prepared to engage with Russian partners to “further enrich bilateral cooperation”.

The Chinese President additionally highlighted that their mutual trade volume has reached unprecedented historical highs and is nearing £200 billion per annum. Moreover, he reminded all that next year will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Beijing.

Vladimir Putin highlighted that Russia currently holds the position of sixth in terms of trade turnover with China. However, outside the countries of Far East region, the Russian Federation has secured the second position in this indicator, surpassing Germany, and just behind the United States. Additionally, Anton Siluanov, the Head of the Ministry of Digital Development, pointed out that settlements in national currencies between the two countries have now reached 90%.

At the meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, they not only discussed past achievements but also plans for the future. Both heads of state gave significant attention to infrastructure projects. As such, the Russian leader mentioned that there is ongoing work to lay railway routes from Central Siberia towards China and Mongolia in the south.

Additionally, he discussed the development of the international North-South corridor, which will link the Black Sea ports with the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean coast. A separate transport route will pass through the Ural region and Siberia. Concurrently, the development of the Northern Sea Route and the Far Eastern route from the Arctic to southern Russia is underway.

Putin emphasised that these projects offer an opportunity to connect and integrate the Northern Sea Route with significant logistics hubs located to the south of our continent on the coast of the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Additionally, the Russian President remarked that the “One Belt, One Road” initiative by China aligns suitably with the integration processes developing across different regions of the world.

The president affirmed that it aligns with Russian principles to establish a network where trade, investment, and labour are fully safeguarded. Additionally, he emphasised the significance of reaching agreements to advance the EAEU and the One Belt – One Road project concurrently and harmoniously.

Analysts have commended the high-level discussions between the two heads of state. The cordial reception of the Russian President during his visit to China is a testament to the amicable ties between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, which further strengthens the collaboration between the two nations.

