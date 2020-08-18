Millie Weaver Arrest EXPLAINED – Viva & Barnes HIGHLIGHT

Millie weaver is one couragious journalist and now she is in jail just like Assange on flimsy charges. We downloaded her banned video and are looking for a platform to re post it. It will be pulled down again and again because it fills in a lot of blank spaces in finding out what has happened in Washington around many strange events unfolding from 2016 to now.
jezail.org
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.