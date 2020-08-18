in Latest, Video

Millie Weaver Arrest EXPLAINED – Viva & Barnes HIGHLIGHT

Millie weaver is one couragious journalist and now she is in jail just like Assange on flimsy charges. We downloaded her banned video and are looking for a platform to re post it. It will be pulled down again and again because it fills in a lot of blank spaces in finding out what has happened in Washington around many strange events unfolding from 2016 to now.

