BREAKING: Mike Flynn charged with lying to FBI, surrenders to authorities

According to reports former Trump national security advisor, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, turned himself in the to FBI this morning and has been charged with lying to federal investigators.

Flynn will is expect to plead guilty to charges that his lied when discussing the nature of his conversations with Russia’s then ambassador, Sergei Kislyak. Flynn originally denied the conversations were about lifting anti-Russian sanctions.

He is expected to appear before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras for a plea hearing today.

Flynn called Kislyak five times on December 29th, the same day President Obama announced new sanctions on Russia for “meddling” in the US election.

Moscow declined to retaliate immediately for the sanctions.

When Flynn resigned in February, he said he “inadvertently” misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with Kislyak.

Flynn’s plea agreement with special counsel Robert Mueller indicates he is now cooperating with the Russiagate investigation.

The general has also been under scrutiny for his lobbying connection to Turkey, for whom he has officially been registered as a foreign agent.