Michael Moore Joins Chorus Of Defeated Democrats Panning “Frail, Forgetful” Mueller Testimony

July 25, 2019
  • Mueller looked like a fool, who had no idea what was in "his" report.
Robert Mueller’s dual Wednesday testimonies were, by most accounts, a total disaster for Democrats hoping to bolster the case for impeaching President Trump.

Not only were there no smoking guns, Mueller’s stumbling, fumbling, confused performance alone was a massive backfire for Democrats looking to spotlight the former FBI Director – whose ‘stellar reputation’ as a career public servant melted away to reveal a befuddled old man who was clearly unfamiliar with his own report.

Don’t take our word for it. Filmmaker Michael Moore perfectly captures the somber tone amongst Democrats panning Mueller’s Wednesday performance.

“frail old man, unable to remember things, stumbling, refusing to answer basic questions…I said it in 2017 and Mueller confirmed it today,” tweeted Moore, adding “All you pundits and moderates and lame Dems who told the public to put their faith in the esteemed Robert Mueller — just STFU from now on.”

Moore was joined by the likes of Chuck Todd, Michael Isikoff, and NeverTrumper Bill Kristol.

“On optics, this was a disaster,” tweeted Todd.

“Impeachment’s over,” said ANC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran.

CNN’s Oliver Darcey tweeted “Seems pretty clear at this point that Mueller is not the best spokesperson for his own report.”

Yahoo News’ resident deep state conduit Michael Isikoff even agreed, “Mueller seems increasingly befuddled.”

Even NeverTrumper Bill Kristol struggled to find a silver lining.

White House counsel Jay Sekulow sums it up:

