Media Completely Ignores Joe Biden’s Rant about his Hairy Legs (Yes, really)

It has been almost a year since a video clip of Joe Biden talking about his hairy legs went viral.

Biden was recorded in 2017 at a public event saying the following:

“I got a lot, I got hairy legs that turn, that, that, that, turn, uh um, blonde in the sun. And the kids used to come up and reach into the pool and rub my leg down until it was straight, and then watch the hair come back up again. So I learned about roaches, and I learned about kids jumping on my lap. And I love kids jumping on my lap.”

I took 2 years for the video to be picked up, but in December of 2019 the video went viral. Despite receiving millions of views, the media (excluding one brief article on Fox News) completely ignored it. The left-wing fact checking website, Snopes, has even came out and confirmed that the video is real.

If this won’t prove Joe Biden’s clear mental incapacity to serve as president, what can?

The link to the Snopes article can be found below.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/joe-biden-hairy-legs-remark/

