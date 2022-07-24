in Latest, Video

MBS calls Putin. Kremlin checkmates EU and US on grain exports, energy and sanctions

MBS calls Putin. Kremlin checkmates EU and US on grain exports, energy and sanctions
The Duran: Episode 1333

The Duran

Alecto
Alecto
July 24, 2022
I think our political class have backed themselves into a corner and are looking pretty stupid! They’ve bitten the hand that fed them literally and now are wondering why the Russians don;t want to play ball with them. Personally if I were Putin I’d cut their gas and oil off now!

waine
waine
Reply to  Alecto
July 24, 2022

couldn’t agree more.

waine
waine
July 24, 2022

The UK could have been on cloud nine, exited the EU, they could have turned to Russia and China and would have never looked back, now all that has gone and the UK will be left in the proverbial sh-t.

Terry R
Terry R
Reply to  waine
July 24, 2022

And Russia and China would have made no demands on UK domestic or foreign policy except to expect that the UK not enact anti-Russian or anti-Chinese policies.

