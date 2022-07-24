The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
MBS calls Putin. Kremlin checkmates EU and US on grain exports, energy and sanctions
The Duran: Episode 1333
I think our political class have backed themselves into a corner and are looking pretty stupid! They’ve bitten the hand that fed them literally and now are wondering why the Russians don;t want to play ball with them. Personally if I were Putin I’d cut their gas and oil off now!
couldn’t agree more.
The UK could have been on cloud nine, exited the EU, they could have turned to Russia and China and would have never looked back, now all that has gone and the UK will be left in the proverbial sh-t.
And Russia and China would have made no demands on UK domestic or foreign policy except to expect that the UK not enact anti-Russian or anti-Chinese policies.