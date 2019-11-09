Maybe Just A Coma? Russia Reacts To Macron’s "Golden Words" About "Brain Dead" NATO

“So, once NATO ‘recovers’, we’ll be right there.”

French President Emmanuel Macron’s now viral Economist interview published Thursday wherein he described NATO as suffering “brain death” amid a general lack of coordination among allies, especially given the alliance’s second largest military’s isolation (Turkey), received immediate push back from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said he was overreacting.

“The French president has found rather drastic words to express his views. This is not how I see the state of cooperation at NATO,” she said alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a press briefing in Berlin.

Macron had told the British weekly magazine, “What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO,” and even questioned the Article Five collective defense guarantee when pressed on the issue: “I don’t know,” he answered.

