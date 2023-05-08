in Latest, Video

Massive Russia Missile Strike, Ukr Retains Few Buildings Bakhmut; Pavel Says Delay Offensive, Neocons Split on Peace Talks

710 Views 15 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Massive Russia Missile Strike, Ukr Retains Few Buildings Bakhmut; Pavel Says Delay Offensive, Neocons Split on Peace Talks
Topic 839

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

15 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photios
Photios
May 8, 2023

Alexander, six thousand square metres is not six kilometres
and it is most certainly not six thousand square kilometres.
It is one hundred metres by sixty metres (100 x 60 m).

0
Reply

Global Britain and King Charles’ Great Reset

The problem isn’t the billionaires; it’s their wealth.