Marine Le Pen attracting critical mass of support in France

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The old idiom ‘To close the stable door after the horse has bolted.’ comes to mind.
Even if Marine Le Pen is attracting a critical mass of support in France, it is a bit late at this stage, with over 10 % of the population of France, been of the Sunni Islam faith.
I suspect some leading Sunni Muslim cleric in France, will call for “jihad” (holy war) against the native French people, in the near future.