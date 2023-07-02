in Latest, Video

Marine Le Pen attracting critical mass of support in France

1k Views 26 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

26 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Crass
Crass
July 2, 2023

The old idiom ‘To close the stable door after the horse has bolted.’ comes to mind. 

Even if Marine Le Pen is attracting a critical mass of support in France, it is a bit late at this stage, with over 10 % of the population of France, been of the Sunni Islam faith.

I suspect some leading Sunni Muslim cleric in France, will call for “jihad” (holy war) against the native French people, in the near future. 

Last edited 16 minutes ago by Crass
0
Reply

Macron fragile. Poland nukes. Russia, NOT out of missiles. Putin doodle. Seagal replace Shoigu. U/1

Tension over Zaporozhzhye NPP Grows, Ukraine Refuses Russia Talks, Demands NATO Entry; Russia Plans Huge Tank Production Increase