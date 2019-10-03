The Duran
Macron blasts Russia for its Ukraine "invasion". Calls on Russia to move away from China (Video)
Macron blasts Russia for its Ukraine “invasion”. Calls on Russia to move away from China (Video)

October 3, 2019
Alex Christoforou

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss French President  Emmanuel Macron’s EU PACE speech which blasted Russia, and its “invasion” of Ukraine.

Macron warned Russia that one of the possible consequences of its past actions would be withdrawal from the Council of Europe.

Via TASS News Agency…

French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) contained a number of old cliches about Russia, head of the Russian delegation Pyotr Tolstoy said in comments.

“Unfortunately, what he said about Russia is a repetition of old cliches in relation to our country and the situation in Ukraine,” he stressed responding to a question from TASS. In Tolstoy’s view, “that speech proves just one thing: Russia needs to develop its own behavior pattern rather than try to toe the line of some European notions of what is good and what is bad.”

Tolstoy noted that Macron “spoke about [Oleg] Sentsov [released in the latest Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap] and said nothing about [Kirill] Vyshinsky [Editor-in-Chief of RIA Novosti Ukraine, also released in that prisoner exchange], accused Russia of all mortal sins and did not take reality into account in any way.” “He even did not mention the fact that Russia is a guarantor nation of the Minsk agreements (along with France and Germany),” he added.

In his speech at PACE, Macron, the head of state that currently presides over the Council of Europe, said that “quelling protests in Russia called into question the legitimacy of the actions that France shares and on which it had voiced its opinion.” He also mentioned Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine, adding that one of the possible consequences of such a step would be withdrawal from the Council of Europe. However, in that case, Russians would have no chance of taking their cases to the ECHR, the French president pointed out. He also noted that the most effective way of resolving the Ukrainian crisis would be to adhere to the Minsk agreements.i

Sally Snyder
Guest
Sally Snyder

Here is an article that looks at Washington’s lie about Crimea and its referendum that the entire anti-Russia narrative was built on:

https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/06/washingtons-duplicitous-approach-to.html

It would appear that the Obama Administration very clearly understood that the people of Crimea wanted to separate from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation and that the results of the March 2014 referendum were valid.

October 3, 2019 15:55
Freedom Fried
Guest
Freedom Fried

Macron is as daft as that Gilbert and Sullivan character ruling Canada.

Just another French surrender monkey to the Nazis, this time in Ukraine.

October 3, 2019 18:50
Skippy
Guest
Skippy

Macron is too much of a pipsqueak to be doing any push-pull exercises.

October 3, 2019 19:42
DannyC
Guest
DannyC

Stupidity like this is why Russia doesn’t want any part of the EU

October 3, 2019 18:50
ruca
Guest
ruca

Apparently he doesn’t realize that he is impotent.

October 3, 2019 20:01
SteveK9
Guest
SteveK9

Russia is a European country. It is not an Asian country. But what can they do if the Europeans are vassals of the US, and for various reasons the US wants Russia to be an enemy. They have to look for friends where they can find them.

October 3, 2019 21:33
