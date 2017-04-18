Lugansk People’s Republic calls for international investigation of chemical weapons proliferation by Ukrainian regime

The United States and its allies have yet to respond.

The Duran recently reported on stories that forces of the Ukrainian regime have used chemical weapons on Donbass, including on civilian populations.

Today, the Lugansk People’s Republic in Donbass has issued a statement urging for international condemnation of and further investigations into the chemical weapons that the Kiev regime holds in its weapons arsenals.

Andrey Marochko, the spokesman for the militia of the Lugansk People’s Repulbic has said,

“I wish to draw your attention to mendacious statements by the Ukrainian party that it has no storage sites or arsenals of chemical weapons and components. We are well aware that contrary to the Convention, there are chemical weapons in Ukrainian territory. I’m calling upon the international community to address the problem at hand as Ukraine might use this kind of weapon or its unsanctioned use might occur due to low morale and psychological state of Ukrainian servicemen”.

Evidence, including video and forensic investigations have shown that the Ukrainian regime is acting in contravention of the Chemical Weapons Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction of 1993.

A thorough international investigation is necessary.