LIVE: Spanish PM requests 15-day extension to state of emergency

Summary of key developments:
- A daily record 106,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday
- WHO says if the US cut its funding it would impact the world’s most vulnerable
- WHO says hydroxychloroquine has not yet been found to be effective against COVID-19
- US President Donald Trump defends taking hydroxychloroquine
- Trump takes another swipe at China on Twitter, despite earlier praising country’s response
- UK says no new cases reported in London in the last 24 hours
- Dutch govt says a person may have caught COVID-19 from a mink
- France to increase the salaries of staff in hospitals and care homes
- British army veteran who raised millions for healthcare workers to be knighted
- Latvia to end its state of emergency on June 9
- Latest numbers on COVID-19 cases and deaths
