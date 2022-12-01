Lithuanian Seimas cannot control the Government

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, leader of the ruling conservative Homeland Union, on November 22 survived an interpellation at the Seimas

All previous interpellations were ineffective, usually ending with one phrase from the Prime Minister that she completely trusted the minister. The fourth interpellation in the Lithuanian Seimas once again confirmed: this Seimas cannot control the Government.

Members of the Government trust each other, but the public does not trust them all. Self-criticism is a part of normal democratic process, but none of them can say: “I can’t, I’m leaving. I can’t head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Ministry of the Interior or the Ministry of Agriculture. Appoint me to any other position in another area where I am competent.”

Today all political parties are like two peas in a pod. Everything is very simple: if you do good things while in power, you will be re-elected, if you do bad things, you will definitely not be re-elected. If there were elections to the Seimas, the Conservatives would definitely not be elected.

Why can’t any minister be removed from office? The matter is, members of the Government are at the same time members of the Seimas.

According to the Constitution, the Seimas controls the activities of the Government, but now basically all ministers are parliamentarians. Working in the Government, they implement the laws adopted by themselves. Therefore, they are invulnerable, interpellation does not work, because it cannot work.

Organizing interpellations for each minister separately is meaningless, because the opposition is not a majority, and those in power have already learned to mobilize and come to vote during the adoption of laws and vote as agreed or as ordered. Any disobedience is punishable. In this case, the Conservatives went beyond democracy. And this is happening in Lithuania, which they consider a democratic state.

The opposition only imitates the activities of the opposition. The newly formed faction of Saulius Skvernelis gave some hope, but when you look at the results of the vote, you see that it helps the Conservatives. There is a high probability that the “Vardan Lietuvos” faction is a project of the Conservatives.

