Lithuania prepares new changes on national defence

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Leading political parties in Lithuania have prepared a new agreement on national defence.

Representatives of the parties agreed on the need to strengthen the protection of the so-called Suwalki Corridor.

“We agreed that engineering fortification solutions are needed for the Suwalki corridor in order to create counter-mobility measures, to make it harder for the enemy to enter. We should also make some decisions at the border with Belarus. There will be an obligation for the army and the Ministry of National Defenсe to move in that direction,” said Laurynas Kasčiūnas, the chairman of the National Security and Defence Committee of the Seimas.

See more https://youtu.be/nFStdfUfGgE

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report