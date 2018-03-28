The list of countries that did NOT expel Russian diplomats

It’s hard to find a country who didn’t join in the anti-Russian hysteria, following the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in the UK. Nations have been expelling Russian diplomats left and right.

The US even closed a consulate, and expelled 60 diplomats, and even tiny Moldova expelled 3 diplomats, – no concrete evidence has been produced linking Russia to the poisoning.

That of course, didn’t stop the media from immediately spreading mass hysteria.

At least ten countries, however, didn’t join in the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats, including Bulgaria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Portugal, New Zealand, Serbia, Cyprus, and Greece. Also on the list are Luxembourg and Malta.

Bulgaria and Greece have a special relationship with Russia, they share Orthodox faith and the Cyrillic alphabet. Russia even fought for Greek and Bulgarian Independence from the Ottoman Empire, so it’s no surprise there is much love between the nations.

According to a Greek expert, Greek solidarity did not go unnoticed in Moscow, Emilios George Ades Georgiades posted the following on his Facebook page:

But of course, Greece was not the only country that thought it wise to accuse Russia of a crime, with zero evidence. It’s in times like this, when Russia can see who their true friends are. Keep Talking Greece has put together this report, which Zero Hedge reposted:

It is very important to note that when we talk about not condemning Russia, Russia is not asking the nations of the world to place her above international law, or betray their own interests for her. This is a basic matter of presumption of innocence.

It is profoundly foolish, how quickly the leaders of uninvolved nations, like Moldova, betray their own people and interests, by taking hostile action against Russia without cause. We are merely talking about not immediately accusing, and punishing Russia, for something for a crime in which there is no evidence implicating her.

It is shocking, and downright Orwellian, that presumption of innocence is too much to ask for.

