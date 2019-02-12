Connect with us

Latest neoliberal plot to derail BREXIT once and for all (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 81.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 day ago

on

979 Views

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the latest neoliberal plan to derail Brexit and keep Britain in the EU.

British news outlets are reporting that twenty Labour and six Tory MPs are ready to quit their respective parties and create new ‘Brexit remain’ coalition.

Sir Vince Cable has revealed that the MPs set to defect (and unite) in order to keep Britain inside the European Union, are planning to create a new centrist, neoliberal, and globalist political party.

Via Express UK:

The Liberal Democrat leader said many more anti-Brexit Labour MPs would possibly join in on the mass exodus because they have “given up on Corbyn’s leadership”. Pledging to work with the breakaways, Sir Vince claimed the defectors would come together to form a cross-party anti-Brexit alliance, sitting as independents alongside the Lib Dems, with himself acting as the leader. He said Tories including several cabinet ministers have expressed their desire to quit – a boost for the group which he expects to be formed by the spring.

He said: “I think all the key people involved on the Labour and Tory sides are giving top priority to stopping Brexit, but there’s a drum beat in the background of people who are preparing for a new life ahead.

“There’s this hardcore of six who have already got one foot out of the Labour Party.

“And as many as 20 who say they could go with us on a good day, and there’s potentially a lot more who have given up on Corbyn’s leadership.”

Remainer Vince said the group would not establish itself as a separate political party, for fear of losing out at the ballot box.

Sir Vince said as many as six Tories have approached him saying they are ready to resign the party whip, with “a much wider group” expressing their willingness to defect if a no-deal scenario is brought about.

He added: “It’s crucial we work together because under the first-past-the-post system smaller competing groups can get crushed.”

He made the claims yesterday as Theresa May invited Conservative Remainers and Brexiteers to meet with her to discuss how they can work through the issue of the Irish backstop.

The Prime Minister launched the Alternative Arrangements Working Group in a desperate attempt to find a solution to the Brexit stalemate.

The group, which met for the fist time in the Cabinet Office on Monday, is chaired by Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay.

Last weekend, the Lib Dem leader angered Brexiteers when he said a second referendum will surely happen, and that it’s just a question of timing.

UKIP leader Gerard Batten welcomed the idea of a new anti-Brexit group, saying it would “dilute the anti-Brexit vote”.

He said: “It bemuses me that Mr Cable is taking about forming a new party – perhaps he has forgotten that he is already the leader of one.

“It must be very disappointing for Lib Dem activists to hear their party leader hint at creating a new party.”

He blasted the Lib Dems, Labour and the Tories for what he said was their willingness to “deny the will of the majority

of the British electorate” by either causing a delay in Brexit or stopping it altogether.

