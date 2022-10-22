Latest from Clif High

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Yeah, Right.
FYI: “skookum” is salish. It means ‘finest kind’, “perfect as may be”. Banks Steven Greer vid = https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndPdgyWIPcU Penny Kelly Boston U Corey Goode C. Freeks https://purebulk.com/products/clif-highs-pure-sleep?trk…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.