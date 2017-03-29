Kushner under fire as media’s hysterical ‘Russian agent’ witch hunt continues

The media keeps beating the dead horse of 'Russiagate' with its ever more mundane conspiracy theories

Late 19th century British prime minister Lord Salisbury reportedly said, “The commonest error in politics is sticking to the carcass of dead policies.”

What he said about politics then, is not only very true today, but can be extended to the media: their commonest error (or at least worst) is sticking to the carcass of dead stories.

One would think the rotten, putrid, disintegrating corpse of the “Trump is a Russian agent” story (similar to the “Russia hacked the election” story) would be ready for the garbage heap by now.

It’s safe to say almost no one takes seriously the allegations of being Russian agents made against Trump and his closest advisors – probably not even the Democrats who are willing to run with the claims for political points.

Yet Tuesday’s US political news was saturated by sensationalist headlines about President Trump’s son-in-law and top advisor Jared Kusher’s supposed link to a Russian banker.

“Russian banker who met with Jared Kushner has ties to Putin,” moaned CNN.

While The Daily Beast howled, “Jared Kushner tempted by Russia’s bank of spies.”

“Sanctioned Russian Bank Confirms Executives met with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner,” Newsweek whined.

Is the idea that Kushner, a billionaire investor, might meet with bank executives supposed to be scandalous?

Even if he met with them under the auspices of the Trump administration, we must repeat the question which has been posed already many times by many others throughout the life of the so-called Russiagate “scandal”: Is simply talking to Russian representatives in an official capacity now a crime?

If the media were truly concerned about possible foreign influence on Kushner, they might investigate his and Donald Trump’s ties to AIPAC, which just wrapped up its annual conference in Washington. AIPAC managed to secure the attendance of “two thirds of congress” during the crowded legislative session of the new president’s first 100 days – surely a feat no other lobby group can claim.

If meetings qualify as treason, shouldn’t the media also investigate Kushner’s and Trump’s ties to China? No doubt they have both had meetings with dozens upon dozens of Chinese businessmen and Chinese Communist Party politicians in the course of their careers.

But no, the American mainstream media monolith is not interested in either of these things.

The globalist propaganda organs which try to pass themselves off as custodians of the unvarnished truth are only interested in destroying their enemies.

At the moment, that means anti-globalist obstructionist Russia in the field of foreign affairs, and professed anti-globalist populist president Donald Trump domestically.

Trying to smear both at the same time must seem natural, but after one fake news story after another on this topic, they receive an “F” for originality.

Yet until the washed up international elite can be forced to bury the dead carcass of their globalist agenda, it seems their propaganda organs will continue to abuse the public with banal recapitulations of the same dead ridiculous news themes.

In the meantime, if you hear somebody speaking Russian in Washington, I guess you’re supposed to cross to the other side of the street.