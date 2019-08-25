The Duran
Now Reading
‘Kill first!’ Netanyahu claims Israel’s Syrian strikes thwarted imminent ‘Iranian aggression’
The Duran
The Duran

‘Kill first!’ Netanyahu claims Israel’s Syrian strikes thwarted imminent ‘Iranian aggression’

0 Views |
August 25, 2019
  • Israel frequently launches airstrikes in Syria, citing its inherent right to battle the ‘Iranian threat’ anywhere at any time, but rarely comments on specific operations.
RT

Via RT…

The Israeli Defense Forces have struck multiple ‘Iranian targets’ outside Damascus, claiming it helped prevent a deadly attack by ‘killer drones.’ Syrian state TV said the country’s air defenses intercepted most of the missiles.

There were multiple reports of explosions in the sky over Damascus on Saturday evening before midnight, as Syrian air defense forces engaged “hostile targets” coming from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. In a rare admission, the IDF confirmed the raid, claiming that it targeted Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite militias who were allegedly planning a “large scale attack of multiple killer drones.”

The raid reportedly focused around Aqraba village, southeast of Damascus, but the majority of the missiles were intercepted before they could reach their targets, Syrian military sources claimed. There was no immediate confirmation of any death or injuries, even though Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said there might be casualties among the ‘militia.’

See Also
The Cyprus Dispute

Israel frequently launches airstrikes in Syria, citing its inherent right to battle the ‘Iranian threat’ anywhere at any time, but rarely comments on specific operations.

“Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian aggression,” Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted after the attack. “If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first.”

https://twitter.com/netanyahu/status/116537736822094233

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Tags

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Worvington KnightAltergate Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Altergate
Guest
Altergate

What psychopaths? By that reasoning, every other country in the world has the right to bomb Israel, because terrorist groups may well organize inside it. What a joke? With their great shill in office (Trump), the monstrous Zionists are more brazen than ever.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
August 25, 2019 12:08
Altergate
Guest
Altergate

“TRANSLATION: We just attempted to distract the Syrian Army in the hopes of giving Al-Qaeda in Idlib a chance to regroup and prepare defences.”
~Antiochian Orthodox Christian.
https://twitter.com/The_Cyrenian/status/1165439037290635265

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
August 25, 2019 12:11
Worvington Knight
Guest
Worvington Knight

Bloody Russians have no balls 😛
https://prophecyupdate.blogspot.com/2019/07/israeli-f-35s-vs-russiasyriairan.html

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
August 25, 2019 12:27
The Duran

Copyright DRN Media PLC 2019. RSS: http://theduran.com/feed

Scroll To Top