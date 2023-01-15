The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Kiev Says Cannot Shoot Down Ballistic, Supersonic Missiles; WaPo Says Kiev May Retreat From Bakhmut
Topic 731
Bloody Bakhmut siege poses risks for Ukraine
Ukraine faces difficult choices about how much deeper its military should get drawn into a protracted fight over the besieged city of Bakhmut, as Kyiv prepares for a new counteroffensive elsewhere on the front that requires conserving weapons, ammunition and experienced fighters. Are you on Telegram?
Military briefing: Soledar victory could cost Russia dear
Frontline dispatches from the besieged town of Severodonetsk depicted apocalyptic scenes of destroyed buildings and blood-soaked fields. Despite its lack of military significance, Ukrainian forces stood their ground, inflicting heavy casualties on their Russian foes, depleting their ammunition and weaponry – and opening the way for two subsequent successful counter-offensives.
