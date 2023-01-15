in Latest, Video

Kiev Says Cannot Shoot Down Ballistic, Supersonic Missiles; WaPo Says Kiev May Retreat From Bakhmut

1.2k Views 33 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Kiev Says Cannot Shoot Down Ballistic, Supersonic Missiles; WaPo Says Kiev May Retreat From Bakhmut
Topic 731

Bloody Bakhmut siege poses risks for Ukraine

Ukraine faces difficult choices about how much deeper its military should get drawn into a protracted fight over the besieged city of Bakhmut, as Kyiv prepares for a new counteroffensive elsewhere on the front that requires conserving weapons, ammunition and experienced fighters. Are you on Telegram?

Military briefing: Soledar victory could cost Russia dear

Frontline dispatches from the besieged town of Severodonetsk depicted apocalyptic scenes of destroyed buildings and blood-soaked fields. Despite its lack of military significance, Ukrainian forces stood their ground, inflicting heavy casualties on their Russian foes, depleting their ammunition and weaponry – and opening the way for two subsequent successful counter-offensives.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

33 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Biden classified docs. Twitter Russian bot claim proven false

Kamala momentum. UK denies Mirror Apache story. WaPo, Bakhmut retreat. Maduro multipolar bloc. U/1