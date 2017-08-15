Kiev regime doomed to failure because of dismal support

Poroshenko’s government is riddled with corruption, has strong ties to far-right groups, and reportedly used chemical weapons on its own people.

Corruption has become so serious in the Kiev regime that its Finance Minister is being investigated for tax evasion over many years. Oleksandr Danylyuk, Finance Minister since April 2016, was placed under investigation by prosecutors at the end of July and he also has close ties to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The enquiry into possible corruption by such a senior figure under Petro Poroshenko has barely been reported in the West. It wouldn’t do to upset the reputation of the “pro-democracy revolution” in the country – the same “revolution” whose President has the complete confidenceof 1% of the Ukrainian people, according to a poll conducted in June by the Washington-based International Republican Institute.

The 1% figure, reported widely in eastern Europe, has been concealed from sensitive Western eyes by the mainstream media. By contrast Poroshenko’s counterpart across the border, Russian President Vladimir Putin, has an 87% approval rating according to a separate poll in June, making him “one of the most popular leaders in the world”.

Much of the Ukraine’s political elite are rolling in riches while a typical Ukrainian has an average monthly income of about $200. It was revealed that “elected officials have personal holdings worth hundreds of millions of dollars in real estate” – from Poroshenko himself to Ihor Kononenko, deputy head of Poroshenko’s parliamentary faction.

It is little wonder Ukrainians are so disillusioned with the Kiev regime. In April the IMF kindly sent another $1 billion to paper over the cracks, with the EU chipping in with €600 million. It seems safe to assume, based on past history, that the IMF – an unelected body and arm of American imperial power – will not be using its funds to ease the people’s suffering.

The IMF’s role has been described in enlightened circles as “a more cost-effective instrument than the Marines and the CIA if it can do the job” and that it is “the world’s rent-a-thug”. The IMF, headquartered in Washington, and its business elite policies are directed towards weak nations, like the Ukraine, Greece or Ireland, to prop up “the economy”, meaning the top 10% of society.

A key reason Latin America made such inroads in freeing themselves from American imperialism’s shackles has been its violation of IMF rules. Under those policies, it is hardly surprising Ukrainians are living under such abject conditions.

This seems lost on Poroshenko who said last year, “The positive decision by the IMF [releasing an earlier $1 billion] is evidence that the world recognises that… real and positive changes are happening in Ukraine, and that the country is moving in the right direction.”

The country is not moving in the right direction according to 76% of Ukrainians who, when polled months later, said they “disapproved of Poroshenko’s performance”. Earlier this year Oleksiy Ryabchyn, an opposition member in parliament, noted that “People are dying due to bad living conditions, declining environmental standards, or the war.”

In fact, the numbers dying under the billionaire’s regime outweigh those being born. This is mainly due to the country’s dismal health services coupled with a spread in epidemic diseases. Not to mention about 10,000 others who lost their lives when the illegal “pro-democracy revolution” was initiated by the US.

Despite streams of damning information, no Western elites have been heard denouncing Poroshenko as “a dictator” – while they have been quick to attach that title to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Western powers had for many years pinned the “dictator” tag on Cuban leader Fidel Castro. This despite the fact Castro sent thousands of doctors to some of the most deprived areas on earth, whilst overseeing a remarkable healthcare service in the face of decades-long terrorist attacks directed from Miami.

As Castro died November, US President Donald Trump didn’t hesitate in calling his time in charge as “brutal”. An opposing view came from Russia with President Putin praising Castro’s “free and independent Cuba” which was an “inspirational example” to the world.

It is notable the lack of scrutiny the Kiev regime received with regard credible reports three years ago it used chemical weapons in its war against Donbass. Yet in April this year, the West was quick to pounce on alleged chemical weapon usage by the Bashar al-Assad government, despite no evidence the Syrian President and his forces were responsible.

There is, however, proof linking neo-Nazi groups directly to the Poroshenko regime, while fascist battalions with American backing have been recorded fighting in parts of eastern Ukraine such as Donetsk. Again, all this has scarcely been reported in the civilised Western world.

What is broadly covered by the corporate media is what they deem as “Russian incitement” in eastern Ukraine, with Russia being blamed for the country’s problems. As a result, consumers of mainstream coverage are continuing to be misled. In reality the Ukraine’s ills can be blamed exclusively on the West and Poroshenko’s disastrous regime.

How would the US react if the Mexican government, say, was overthrown tomorrow and a pro-Russian administration installed? One can assume there would be an immediate and massive American military mobilisation, led by the CIA, and normal service would be resumed by the superpower within days. Russia have not responded in this manner. Yet Putin has been pilloried, by Western governments and media, for legitimate attempts to secure his country’s borders.

International relations scholar John Mearsheimer, writing in the leading US establishment journal Foreign Affairs, outlined that “the taproot of the current crisis [over Ukraine] is NATO expansion and Washington’s commitment to move Ukraine out of Moscow’s orbit and integrate it into the West,” which Putin viewed as “a direct threat to Russia’s core interests… Who can blame him?” A reasonable question by all accounts.