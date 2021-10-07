The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Kerry tells French TV, Biden has no idea what is going on
****News Topic 584*****
Who’s Running The Show? Kerry Tells French TV Biden ‘Literally Not Aware’ Of International Spat
Who’s Running The Show? Kerry Tells French TV Biden ‘Literally Not Aware’ Of International Spat
President Joe Biden was ‘literally not aware’ of the spat between the United States and France which was ignited by the Biden administration’s tri-lateral agreement with the UK and Australia over the exchange of submarine technology, according to Climate Envoy John Kerry.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills.
This is what I do…. http://Www.Paycash1.com
I’ve made $84,000 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. I’m using an online business opportunity I heard about and I’ve made such great money. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it. The potential with this is endless. Here’s what I do…>>>>> http://Www.NetJob1.com
Start making money this time… Spend more time with your family & relatives by doing jobs that only require you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Start bringing up to $65,000 to $70,000 a month. I’ve started this job and earn a handsome income and now I am exchanging it with you, so you can do it too.
You can check it out here……… http://www.Newapp1.com