Kaspersky Lab is now FREE worldwide

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

CEO and founder Eugene Kaspersky:

“I’ve some fantastic, earth-shattering-saving news: we’re announcing the global launch of Kaspersky Free, which, as you may have guessed by the title, is completely free-of-charge! Oh my giveaway!”

Kaspersky Lab is a Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider founded in 1997. It’s headquartered in Moscow, Russia, and operated by a holding company in the United Kingdom.

The new cybersecurity product is immediately available in the US, Canada, and many of the Asia Pacific countries. In autumn 2017, Kaspersky Lab plans to cover India, Hong Kong, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, Latin America, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Kaspersky wrote:

“And that, I do believe, will be it – the whole planet covered.”

The free version will not substitute the paid versions of the company’s antivirus software. It provides “the bare essentials,” such as file, email and web antivirus protection, automatic updates and self-defense.

The announcement came amid US allegations Kaspersky Lab is under the influence of the Russian government. Last month, US senators threatened barring the Pentagon from using Kaspersky Lab software. In response to the allegations, Eugene Kaspersky said he was ready to reveal the source code for the company’s software to the US government.

According to the company’s CEO,

“An increase in the number of installations of Kaspersky Free will positively affect the quality of protection of all users, since the big databases will have more numbers to work with to better hone the machine learning.”

Since last year, pilot versions of the new product have been in testing in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, China, and the Nordic countries. The head of the firm is very proud of his company’s success: