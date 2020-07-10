in Links, Latest

Kanye West DECLARES WAR on the Democrats as Trump Set to DESTROY Them in November!!!

Stony Brook Professor Helmut Norpoth  says his primary driven algorithm ALREADY gives Trump a 91% chance of winning the 2020 presidential election.

Add to that  Kanye West is poised to run his own presidential campaign which will  siphon off  massive numbers of Black voters  virtually guaranteeing Trump’s re-election. And as if that was not enough, new polls show American’s have had their fill of BLM looting, rioting, desecration of monuments, and militant denunciation of American civic nationalism, tradition, and values.

Just as the riots of the 1960s propelled Nixon to office so the riots of 2020 are propelling Trump.

Olivia Kroth
July 10, 2020

Your “news” are old, Victor. Kanye is out of the race. He did not register in time as presidential candidate.

Victor
July 10, 2020

Your confusing the primaries with the general election. West can run as an independent or better yet as a Libertarian.

Olivia Kroth
NME:
Kanye West has already missed voter registration deadlines for presidential bid

https://www.nme.com/news/music/kanye-west-has-already-missed-voter-registration-deadlines-for-presidential-bid-2702102

Olivia Kroth
“Kanye West is poised to run his own presidential campaign which will siphon off massive numbers of Black voters virtually guaranteeing Trump’s re-election.”

Kanye is neither “poised to run” nor will he “siphon off” anything, unless he wants to siphon off some heroin through a straw into his nose, in preparation for his next rap tour.

Give us a break, Victor. Take a weekend off. It will do you lots of good.

Victor
July 10, 2020

Ad hominems, Olivia ? Must we ?

