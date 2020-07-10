Kanye West DECLARES WAR on the Democrats as Trump Set to DESTROY Them in November!!!

Stony Brook Professor Helmut Norpoth says his primary driven algorithm ALREADY gives Trump a 91% chance of winning the 2020 presidential election.
Add to that Kanye West is poised to run his own presidential campaign which will siphon off massive numbers of Black voters virtually guaranteeing Trump’s re-election. And as if that was not enough, new polls show American’s have had their fill of BLM looting, rioting, desecration of monuments, and militant denunciation of American civic nationalism, tradition, and values.
Just as the riots of the 1960s propelled Nixon to office so the riots of 2020 are propelling Trump.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Your “news” are old, Victor. Kanye is out of the race. He did not register in time as presidential candidate.
Your confusing the primaries with the general election. West can run as an independent or better yet as a Libertarian.
NME:
Kanye West has already missed voter registration deadlines for presidential bid
https://www.nme.com/news/music/kanye-west-has-already-missed-voter-registration-deadlines-for-presidential-bid-2702102
“Kanye West is poised to run his own presidential campaign which will siphon off massive numbers of Black voters virtually guaranteeing Trump’s re-election.”
Kanye is neither “poised to run” nor will he “siphon off” anything, unless he wants to siphon off some heroin through a straw into his nose, in preparation for his next rap tour.
Give us a break, Victor. Take a weekend off. It will do you lots of good.
Ad hominems, Olivia ? Must we ?