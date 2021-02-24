in Latest, Video

Justice Clarence Thomas’ scathing dissent. Coney Barrett & Kavanaugh disappoint

Justice Clarence Thomas' scathing dissent. Coney Barrett & Kavanaugh disappoint

Justice Clarence Thomas Dissents From Supreme Court On Election Case: ‘We Need to Make It Clear’

Justice Clarence Thomas Dissents From Supreme Court On Election Case: ‘We Need to Make It Clear’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas issued a dissenting opinion regarding the high court’s decision not to take up a case challenging the Pennsylvania Nov. 3 election results. The court on Monday announced it won’t take up lawsuits challenging a Pennsylvania state court decision that relaxed ballot-integrity measures, including a move to extend the ballot-receipt deadline during the November election by three days due to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

 

Rhona Mocke
Rhona Mocke
February 24, 2021

It is really disappointing

Kevin
Kevin
February 24, 2021

Glenn Greenwald documented the dress rehearsal for this charade as it was applied to Dilma Rousseff in Brazil in 2015. Every day is Groundhog Day.

