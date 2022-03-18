John Helmer: Meeting with Poles was in Poland

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
John Helmer: “Zelensky Himself Is Now in Polish Hands;” March 15 Summit with Polish, Czech, and Slovenian Prime Ministers in Przemysl, Poland, Not Kiev | naked capitalism
It appears Urkainian President Zelensky was not in Kiev on March 15 as widely reported, but in Poland….and presumably still is there.
