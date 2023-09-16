Joe Biden Wants RFK Jr. Dead

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

On September 15th, already after many unavailing pleas by Joe Biden’s opponent in the Democratic Party primaries, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (whose father was assassinated while campaigning for the Presidency in the 1968 Democratic primaries), to be supplied with Secret Service protection so that he won’t be assassinated, RFK Jr.’s personally costly privately hired protection service caught an armed man at one of his rallies pretending to be part of that protection, who was held by them for police to take away.

RFK Jr. posted on social media that night:

15 September 2023

I’m very grateful that alert and fast-acting protectors from Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) spotted and detained an armed man who attempted to approach me at my Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles tonight.

The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines, was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and beltclip federal ID. He identified himself as a member of my security detail. Armed GDBA team members moved quickly to isolate and detain the man until LAPD arrived to make the arrest. I’m also grateful to LAPD for its rapid response.

I’m still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection. I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection.



Perhaps Biden’s strategy on this is that if RFK Jr. does become assassinated during this campaign against Biden for the nomination, then Biden will still be better off even after the blowback to him from his having singled out RFK Jr. to deny that protection to, because any other opponent who might challenge Biden for the nomination would stand far less of a chance to dislodge Biden from winning the Democratic nomination than if Biden is contesting against RFK Jr. for it.

What other explanations can be provided for RFK Jr.’s being the first Presidential candidate in history who has been denied Secret Service protection?

