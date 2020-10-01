During the Presidential debate, Joe Biden played the gentleman when the question arose about the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The Democrat argument has largely tried to base itself on the notion that confirming a Justice in an election year or particularly close to the election is somehow “wrong”, in connection to how the Senate refused to consider Barack Obama’s pick for a Justice close to the 2016 election year.

However, Sleepy Joe was also actually Truthful Joe, much to the detriment of the Democrat front. He stated that he himself IS the Democrat Party at one point in the debate. The Western Journal reports how Mr. Biden also spoke precisely about the reason that his side, that his Party, does not want Judge Barrett to take the position at the High Court [emphases added – ASH]:

On Tuesday night at the first of three 2020 presidential debates, however, Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden unknowingly revealed exactly the reason conservatives cannot allow the American left to win out on that front — the utter disregard its members have for proper constitutional law. Asked by Fox News moderator Chris Wallace to explain his opposition to recently tapped Trump administration Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Biden addressed nothing of substance with regard to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit judge’s fitness to serve in the role, instead highlighting concerns her confirmation may impede and roll back progressive policy-making efforts. “What’s at stake here is the president has made it clear he wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. He’s been running on that. He ran on that and he has been governing on that,” Biden said at the first presidential debate Tuesday. “He’s in the Supreme Court right now trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, which will strip 20 million people from having insurance.” “I’m not opposed to the justice. She seems like a very fine person. But she’s written before she went on the bench, which is her right, that she thinks that the Affordable Care Act is not constitutional,” he added. “And if it’s struck down, what happens? Women’s rights are fundamentally changed. Once again a woman could … pay more money because she has a pre-existing condition of pregnancy.”

This is an absurd claim but a revealing one. Certainly on the ideological front, the notion of pregnancy being an illness (curable by abortion, the Democrat Holy Grail), this is the radical liberal take on an issue that has actually been declining in its favorability among Americans for decades.

Indeed, there is a chance that abortions may dwindle to near zero simply as Americans are far more aware of the fact that this is infanticide at any point in the pregnancy. Nevertheless, for liberals, this is truly more like the defense of a sacrament, a proof-positive that women are ‘no longer oppressed by the male patriarchy’. This is their delusion. Just ask any American male if he feels like he can keep any woman under his thumb – the response will likely be laughter at such an idiotic question.

