Joe Biden and the Black Vote – Man ‘O’ Man.

To let Joe Biden run as presumptive nominee for the presidency is an insult to the American electorate and to the Constitution. It is an attempt to replace presidential authority with unelected centralised bureaucratic puppet masters, enabled and emboldened by the security state and big tech. It capitalises on the Kafkaesque system put in place by the Obama administration. It is the globalists dream and an American nightmare, a cloak so thick it is almost impenetrable. Centralised power without responsibility.

Joe Biden is incapable of taking responsibility for himself, so a group of power hungry anti-democratic players are doing it for him. Biden is not fit for office. There is a mad desperation to replace Trump at any cost, this time through an attempted coup on the American system of government against the people. Time is running out for the Biden charade. The emperor has no clothes.

Joe Biden’s interview on the Breakfast Club with media personality Lenard Larry McKelvey, aka Charlamagne, is like watching Biden driving his Pontiac ‘Firebird’ Trans Am on a mountain road at 85mph with his foot jammed on the accelerator. When it came to cornering, he was out of control, crashed through the barrier and hurtled over the edge, free falling into the canyon. Even his parachute failed.

Biden began with an aggressive rapper-style invective, and once he’d uttered his first ‘man’, it was only going one way. For Biden, ‘ain’t nothing good in the hood’.

The interview was markedly different in tone and optics from the Hilary Clinton ‘Townhall’ Biden endorsement broadcast of 23 April 2020. The Townhall deception was all cream pie and memory lane. A mutual love-fest between Biden and Hilary. Sweet dependable old Joe, champion of women’s rights. Hilary, buttoned-up and minty fresh, with her ventriloquists dummy smile, attempted to be in control of herself, and Biden.

Biden: “ I’m really thrilled to have my friend, the former Senator and former Secretary of State and the woman who should be president of the United States.”

Biden ambled through the virtual Townhall broadcast like an ageing lethario whose hair-sniffing days are numbered. The soft-focus, warm light was a ‘Walton’s’ take on times past with Hilary. Yet behind this couple’s rehearsed ease, these two master manipulators of the narrative were pushing Biden’s legislative record on women’s rights. Framing Joe as a harmless figure, happy to sit back, to listen and to support women, all in an attempt to cover the tracks of the Tara Reade allegation.

Fast forward a month, and someone has been messing with Biden’s head. That someone has told Biden he has a shot at being president.

The Breakfast Club interview with Charlamagne is so bad for Biden that the mainstream media is hardly covering it. If Trump wants to know anything about Joe’s cognitive state, this autopsy lays it out for him. On or off script, Biden is an accident waiting to happen.

Biden launched into his faux ‘hood’ accent with a tirade of ‘man’s’. A patronising, stereotypical, one size fits all attitude to the black vote. Eminem he is not. For Biden, the English language has become something to negotiate and to fear, a treacherous reef of hidden rocks and rip tides which he can no longer navigate.

Biden, looking down at his notes, said of the last presidential election: “2016 is totally different. He [Trump] was the biggest change, he has no serious opposition that turned out to materialise”.

This must come as a shock for Hilary, she was the opposition. Biden’s broken, asphyxiated speech is hard to follow.

He looks at his notes again, regroups, and mentions the virus, trying to keep on script:

“Turns out if he [Trump] had listened to me and others, and acted just one week earlier to deal with this virus, there’d be 36 thousand fewer people dead, dead, dead”

It was shocking. Not because Biden, the Democrats and mainstream media were highly critical of Trump’s closure of the borders, asserting that “Racism is at the heart of the travel ban” (NYT). Not because of Biden’s jibe in a more lucid moment that Trump had a: “record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering.” It was Biden’s “dead, dead, dead” that sucked the air out of the room.

Charlamagne sat back in his chair, disengaging from the aggression coming down the lens. It felt sinister. Was it just another Biden cognitive gaff, or was the shark’s underbelly surfacing? Was this the real Joe Biden, or one of his multiple personalities? Like a pit bull turning on its owner, this schizophrenic rant was disturbing. Straining against his training collar, Biden’s body language emphasised the point.

After a short pause, he flipped to ‘hood speak’ and his faux southern drawl. His words became muddled. Like a method actor ensnared by a strong emotion, he couldn’t find his way back to the script, or find his motivation. This is not the person you would want playing with the nation’s nukes.

Charlamagne: “A lot of black voters, including myself, feel that the Democrats take black voters for granted”

Biden consults his notes, looking for the answer:

Biden: “remember when I said Biden can’t win the primaries?”

What? What’s happening?

Back on script, he talks about the black vote in his state of Delaware.

“I get 96% of the vote for the last 40 years, it’s, they’re the folks, as they say, of my way ‘brung me to the dance’”. He stumbles on, “I hear this all the time, o ye’r, ‘old blacks are with Biden’ but youngs aren’t’”

Biden reminisces over his black street cred: “I had a job, a country ‘cub’ kind of job, were’ er’ er, at a swimming pool”.

He moves on to the Crime Bill 1994, and for a second time he takes a swipe at the Clintons.

Biden: “Clinton wanted to put in a deal where in fact three strikes and you’re out. I opposed that three strikes and you’re out bill.”

Next, prison reform. None of his answers have been prompted by a question. Charlamagne looks baffled.

Biden: “There’s only a couple of things everybody has in common in jail, one is, they were victims of abuse, of their kids were, or, their, or the mother was. Number two, can’t read. Number three, they don’t have any job skills”. Biden clears his throat, the mediator interrupts:

“So sorry, that’s our time there”.

Just as you thought it was over, Charlemagne throws Biden a curve ball.

Charlamagne: “We had Hilary on a few years ago, and Miss Clinton said that the Crime Bill, we made a lot of mistakes with that, and she wanted to atone for that by becoming the next president.”

Biden: “She was wrong. What happened was there wasn’t a crime bill, it was the drug legislation, it was the institution of mandatory minimums which I opposed.”

Charlamagne: “I thought you were part of that in 84’ as well, the comprehensive Crime Control Act that established mandatory minimum sentences to drug offences?”

Biden: “No, no, what happened was, what you’re confusing is, what happened was the black caucus came to me and said look, one of that, well, I did this study when I was chairman of the Judiciary Committee.” He coughs, has trouble swallowing.

“We found out that if you got arrested for robbery and convicted, and I got ‘erected’ for ‘robbly’ convicted”. He manages to get the name ‘Barack’ in twice. He continues, this time, on drug crime:

“No one should be going to jail for drug crime, period, nobody”.

Charlamagne shifts back in his chair and scratches his beard, hiding behind his hands. Joe moves on to the decriminalisation of marijuana:

Biden: “I know a lot of weed smokers”. He laughs.

Charlamagne asks Biden why has he not chosen a black woman as his running mate.

Biden: “There are multiple black women being considered, multiple.”

The mediator interrupts: “That’s really our time, I apologise”.

Charlamagne “You can’t do that to Black media”.

Biden: “I can do that to white media and black media, because my wife has to go on at six o’clock.” He looks at his watch. “Oh, oh, I’m in trouble”.

He should have ended it there, he was right, he was in trouble.

Biden: “Let me tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ‘ain’t black.”

Charlamagne could see the evidence before his eyes, yet he was unwilling to declare the Emperor naked. Charlamagne is as much part of the deception as Biden.

It is important to see Biden’s words on the page. Listening to them is not enough, the brain makes excuses for him. Biden moves between his multiple personalities so fast even he can’t keep up. He would not make it through his first term. He would not get through an inauguration speech.

The role of vice president and the puppet-masters are paramount. For the Democrats, the VP is the path to the White House. Biden is a mere pawn in this game. Perhaps, in his moments of lucidity, he knows this.

Covid-19 allows the Democrat run states ultimate control over their electorate through the judiciary. Will democracy survive in the US? It is a difficult call, in six months we will have the answer.

