Jeffrey Sachs Trashes U.S.’s New York Times and UK’s Guardian, as Lying War-Mongerers

Eric Zuesse

Jeffrey Sachs, in an interview on June 14th by The Duran, presented the history behind the war in Ukraine, and described how this issue of preventing American missiles in Ukraine from being directed five minutes away at Moscow, is for Russia what in the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis the same as what preventing Soviet missiles in Cuba from being directed 30 minutes away at Washington DC was (an uncompromisable national-security “red line” and thus not even possibly permissible to cross), and he described there how opposite U.S. President Biden is from what both JFK and Khrushchev were in the 1962 version. He blamed Biden 100% for the war in Ukraine (exactly the opposite of what both Kennedy and Khrushchev were), and he described (100% accurately) the history to prove that this terrifying picture of Biden is actually the case.

However, he especially damned the mainstream news media in both the U.S. and the UK as being blatant war-mongering liars. He singled out most especially (because these two newspapers are so unjustifiably honored and trusted by so many people in The West) Britains’s Guardian, and America’s New York Times. Here, then, is from the video’s transcript:

“Security guarantees w/ Jeffrey Sachs (Live)”

The Duran, 14 June 2023

——

15:16 [completely relevant for what we have today.] First of all, Kennedy knew both

15:22 sides had led to the war, both sides had led to the near global destruction, both

15:31 sides needed to back off, both sides wanted peace, and

15:36 this is where we are today, exactly the same thing except we have this drum beat,

15:43 crazy drumbeat in the media, which you two so wisely talk about every day and

15:49 report on, which is insane — by the way led by the British. I, I respect the British,

15:55 who speak English so much better than we do, it’s yours — but this Russophobia in

16:01 Britain is so deep, it’s about 200 years old, it’s so simple-minded.

16:08 I used to even read the Guardian by the way, now I can’t even go to the website it’s unbelievable. By the way, that’s how

16:15 our New York Times is. It’s it’s unreadable, it’s phony, it’s propaganda,

16:21 from morning till night it’s so completely one-sided, and no one tells

16:26 the history of anything, and I tried to publish that piece in the

16:31 New York Times, well they rejected it in 10 seconds, uh and more more than that, I tried to publish anything in the New

16:38 York Times and they said no. What they want[ed me] to say is, it’s an unprovoked invasion, and we’re facing a madman, and

16:46 there’s no one to talk to, and war is the only way, and NATO enlargement is the

16:51 only way, and diplomacy can’t work. And every lesson of history is ignored — that’s where we are, that’s where we are.

——

NOTE: The present reporter has not asked the Guardian and the New York Times for a response, because they — like all of the war-mongering (or “neoconservative”) ‘news’-media — are, themselves, large ‘news’-organizations, and moreover are controlled by billionaires; so, they possess, on their own, plenty of opportunities and facilities to respond to what Professor Sachs said about them; and, if they want to respond to it, should say it directly to him, and publish it and his response to it to the world, if they want to respond to it, at all (which I don’t expect either of them to do, because their custom in such matters is not to respond publicly to accusations that they routinely and systematically lie, since they don’t want to call to the public’s attention any such accusations: they want to keep their subscribers, not shun them away by publishing such accusations and engaging in any honest public debates about what, and who, and why, they are, and what they actually have done, and have been doing, especially if that might be honestly characterizable as selling propaganda to the public, instead of as journalism).

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

