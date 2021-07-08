in Latest, Video

Japan “Preparing to Fight” China Over Taiwan

US and Japan conduct war games amid rising China-Taiwan tensions

The US and Japan have been conducting war games and joint military exercises in the event of a conflict with China over Taiwan, amid escalating concerns over the Chinese military’s assertive activity. US and Japanese military officials began serious planning for a possible conflict in the final year of the Trump administration, according to six people who requested anonymity.

It’s Getting More Likely The Japanese Would Fight For Taiwan

Japanese authorities, increasingly worried about China’s determination to invade and forcibly “reunify” Taiwan, reportedly asked American officials to share U.S. plans for defending Taiwan. That’s the bombshell news from Financial Times reporters Demetri Sevastopulo and Kathrin Hille. The Americans “demurred,” Sevastopulo and Hille wrote, “because it wanted to focus on boosting co-ordination with Tokyo in phases.”

Alexander Mercouris

