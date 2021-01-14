Jack Dorsey tweets about Trump ban, “It was the right decision” to cancel U.S. President
The Duran: Episode 856
“It Was the Right Decision” — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Tweets Complete Bulls**t About “Having to Ban Donald Trump” Over Complete Lies
Tech Giant Twitter along with Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Shopify, Twitch, and YouTube all banned United States President Donald Trump from their platforms this week. Then they colluded to ensure social media platform Parler was shut down as an alternative to conservative talk. These demons eliminated free speech in America, a bedrock of the US Constitution,…
