“Jabhat al-Nusra” arrests civilians in Idlib on charges of collaborating with the Syrian state.

Jabhat al-Nusra militants arrested a number of civilians in the southern countryside of Idlib, on charges of collaborating with the Syrian state.

A local source said that “Al-Nusra” patrols raided civilian homes in the village of “Mantef” of “Jabal al-Zawiya” south of Idlib, and arrested a number of civilians the day before yesterday, Tuesday, accusing them of collaborating with the Syrian state.

The source added that the detained civilians were taken to an unknown destination, after “Al-Nusra” accused them of helping the Syrian government discover its locations in the village of “Mantef” and targeting it, which led to the killing of a number of its militants by bombing the Syrian army, according to Al-Nusra’s allegations.

This comes in light of a state of popular discontent in Idlib against “Al-Nusra”, as a result of its practices against civilians and its continuous violations that target them with kidnapping, arrest, torture and other practices. their normal life.

It is noteworthy that the center of Idlib city fell under the control of “Al-Nusra” in 2015 during its involvement in the so-called “Army of Conquest”, which brought it together with Turkish-backed factions, while Ankara continues to support “Al-Nusra” in taking over Idlib and its countryside, and continuing its violations against civilians.

