Italy looks East, as it joins China’s One Belt One Road (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 119.
Alex Christoforou

Published

2 mins ago

on

119 Views

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris examine how Italy has decided to defy the west and officially join China’s One Belt One Road initiative. Italy signed on to China’s “One Belt One Road” infrastructure plan on March 23rd, despite warning from the United States and the European Union.

Italy and China made the partnership official through a memorandum of understanding signed at a ceremony attended by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Italy is the first Group of Seven industrialized country to join China’s OBOR, and the second Western European nation after Portugal to join.

One Belt, One Road is an investment initiative announced by Beijing in 2013, which plans to build trade routes in Asia, Europe, and Africa through Chinese-financed infrastructure projects.

Via Zerohedge…

With Brussels and Washington helplessly looking on, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Italian Prime Minister signed a historic memorandum of understanding Saturday morning in Rome that made Italy the first founding EU  member, and the first G-7 nation, to officially sign on to Beijing’s “One Belt, One Road” economic development initiative – one of President Xi Jinping’s signature ventures which many have called China’s shadow project to re-colonize the world’s poorer nations.

Along with the MoU, the two leaders signed development deals covering everything from port management, to science and technology, to e-commerce to soccer that were reportedly worth up to $20 billion.

Though OBOR (or BRI) has promised to strengthen trade links between the West and East, it has been derided in Washington and Europe as “debt trap diplomacy” and a neocolonial project by Vice President Mike Pence, and others.

Xi’s trip to Italy, the first leg on a six-day European tour, coincided with Brussels’ decision to take a more hard-line stance against the Chinese. During a review of its China policy last week, the European Union proposed “10 actions” to member states, including requiring “reciprocity” for market access, and highlighting purported national security risks stemming from Chinese investment in “critical assets, technologies and infrastructure.”

Jean-Claude Juncker, the head of the European Commission and Brussels’ unelected bureaucrat-in-chief, described China as a “competitor, a partner, a rival,” during remarks on Friday.

In what appears to be a bid to assuage the growing trepidation in Brussels over China’s strengthening ties with Italy, and several eastern and central European states, Xi has reportedly asked Juncker and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to join him during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron planned for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, to commemorate China’s first colonial anchor in continental Europe, during a press conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Friday, Xi said “both countries should strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, ports and logistics, maritime transportation and other areas, so that the great potential can be realized.”

Among the 30 or so agreements signed were two port management deals between China Communications Construction and the ports of Trieste, situated in the northern Adriatic Sea, and Genoa, Italy’s biggest seaport. While Genoa is a long-established port, Trieste has the most potential for China, Italian government sources earlier told the South China Morning Post.

The port is strategically important for China because it offers a link from the Mediterranean to landlocked countries such as Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Serbia, all of which are markets Beijing hopes to reach through its belt and road programme.

The Adriatic Sea port of Trieste is strategically critical for China.

According to SCMP, other deals signed cover areas including satellites, e-commerce, agriculture, beef and pork imports, media, culture, banking, natural gas and steel. The two countries also agreed to boost cooperation on innovation and science, increase bilateral trade and set up a finance ministers’ dialogue mechanism.

After the signing, Chinese media celebrated Italy’s “pragmatic” decision, and predicted that it wouldn’t be the last western power to side with Beijing.

Though Italy is directly defying Washington’s warnings about the ‘national security threat’ endemic to doing business with Chinese state-backed companies, with Italy’s economy mired in recession, and the outlook for growth dim, Beijing has offered Rome’s ruling populists something that Brussels and the West haven’t been willing, or able, to offer: An unprecedented economic boon, as we explained earlier today. Now, the question is, just how hard the US and Brussels will recoil at Italy’s ruling populists for allowing Beijing to claim a critical stake in the heart of Europe’s continent.

Huawei gets placed on US enemy lists – Part I – the mythology

The Chinese telecom company Huawei was scapegoated by the US. Here we examine how most of the concern is rooted in myth.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

6 hours ago

on

March 27, 2019

By

The Chinese telecommunications company Huawei recently joined a very exclusive roster of companies that the United States deems a “security threat” to itself. The script used to demonize the Chinese telecom has been seen before, with Russia’s Kaspersky Lab. That company has borne the pain that comes with being utterly scapegoated, without hard evidence (sound familiar?), and with judgement having taken place based on conjecture and sloppy reasoning.

In Kaspersky’s case, the lynchpin of the US’ propaganda attack is in the person of the company’s founder and CEO, Evgeny (Eugene) Kaspersky. He is the owner and sole proprietor of Kaspersky Lab, which is not a publicly traded company at all. Evgeny is worth approximately US $1.3 bn, so he barely makes the grade as one of the Russian Federation’s minor “oligarchs” – another euphemism that is probably not applicable to this rather remarkable man.

Evgeny got his education through the premier school for learning all things related to security in the Soviet Union – the KGB Higher School, presently known as the Institute of Cryptography, Telecommunications and Computer Science. This is analogous to an American learning about cybersecurity through attending the NSA’s School of Cyber. But that is where reality ends and fantasy begins for the political attacks against Mr. Kaspersky.

The abbreviation “KGB” is, of course, legendary among Americans, even those who did not grow up during the Cold War. The image of the evil, cunning and amazingly persuasive Communist spies, everywhere, instilled a terrible period in the United States during the late 1940’s into the 1950’s. McCarthyism was an hysteria built on the fantasy that Communists were watching you, and that the US would be subverted by their insidious and secret actions.

Seen in another way, it gave the Soviet espionage specialists an unreasonably high reputation, in fact, that they were unstoppable.

This was etched into the cultural memory of the United States, so it was easy to get this out and make the astounding conjecture that Mr. Kaspersky’s education in the KGB school necessarily made him a spy. It also was manipulated with shoddy understanding of how the Russian Federation’s government interacts with private corporations. Americans certainly do not know how this works, but they do have the memory of Soviet-controlled life and a State-controlled economy, and these things were handily pasted on Kaspersky Lab to implicate it as a “tool of the Kremlin for spying on other countries.”

This is a very strange assessment for a cybersecurity company, whose purpose it is to protect its customers from unwanted intrusion. This sort of duality plays well in thriller spy novels, but that does not mean that it is necessarily true in reality. In Kaspersky Lab’s case, such work would actually kill its antivirus business. Presently it ranks number six on TechRadar’s top ten among paid-for AV software, and number Four on the free applications list. It also ranks number five on the best business security software packages, and all this is even with the United States having demonized the company to the point that very few retailers offer it at present in the US.

The same playbook is now being applied to Huawei, and the parallels are patently obvious:

The UK site The Conversation.com makes several comments. It says that Meng Wangzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, was charged by the US Department of Justice with fraud. Further, its founder is Ren Zhengfei, who worked as a technologist for the People’s Liberation Army. A final claim in this troika is the Chinese government’s right to require companies in China (which are not fully independent of the government) to assist with intelligence gathering operations.

Perhaps the additional note should have been made that China is a Communist nation. Sure, it is running on a very unique and apparently highly successful program of free market capitalism as far as its economy goes but the nation stands very firmly on its Communist basis and has no intention of renouncing that. Does that make this any better?

The scheme therefore we are being expected to believe is that because China is Communist, they are out to get us. The old McCarthyist ghost is roaming the halls of the American government. And why can we say this?

Because the US does exactly the same thing with its telecom companies.

When GSM (Global System for Mobility) was introduced in the United States, it boasted an encryption algorithm known as A5, to secure cellular calls and to prevent eavesdropping. When it was introduced in 1996, this was called the “unbreakable” algorithm because it was fairly new and had not been attacked enough to reveal its weaknesses. However, this security created a problem for law enforcement, who sometimes wants authorization to intercept phone calls to track criminals (keep in mind this was before 9/11). Omnipoint Communications, the GSM provider that was being installed in the New York City area, had to work hard to find a compromise solution in order to grant selective access from agencies to eavesdrop on calls.

The September 11th, 2001 attacks further extended the US government’s own reach to eavesdrop on communications, with the passage of the Patriot Act and similar measures, all ostensibly taken for the sake of national security, but which also have been abused by the US government quite often. Consider the just-concluded Mueller investigation, the findings of former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, Kaspersky Lab’s own discovery of an NSA contractor trying to steal codebreaking software (we reported on that here.)

Why look at China to surveil people? We are doing an awful lot of it ourselves, against our own citizens.

Secondly, the best high tech equipment in the world is usually found in military hardware and defense infrastructure. The best way to know how to develop secure coding and encryption keys is to study from the masters who know best how to keep their own secrets and break into others’ – the military. The spymasters. Mr. Zhengfei and Mr. Kaspersky were both educated in such institutions. This probably helped each of them be as good as they are at what they do. It does not somehow magically make them spies, anymore than a person educated at an American intelligence gathering academy (if we have these for CIA and NSA, for example). In fact, CIA debunks such myths about its own employees thus:

Citizens who work for the CIA are officers – not agents or spies. All employees, from operations officers, to analysts, to librarians and public affairs, are considered CIA officers.

So, who is a CIA agent? Our operations officers recruit well-placed human assets with access to information. These spies are agents. They provide critical information about their country to help America. Operations officers are CIA employees who spot, recruit, and handle foreign agents. They are experts in understanding human nature, emotions, intentions, and motivations.

Foreign agents/spies are invaluable. The information they provide plays a critical role in developing and implementing US foreign and national security policy. Spies risk imprisonment, the loss of their job, reputation, or family and friends. Some are even at risk of execution if caught.

And a further explanation of work at CIA says the following:

Some people who work for the CIA recruit and handle agents, which is the job of an operations officer. While the number of employees at CIA is classified, we can tell you that the variety of careers here is similar to that of a major corporation. CIA officers work as analysts, scientists, engineers, economists, linguists, mathematicians, secretaries, accountants, computer specialists, targeting officers, inventors, developers, cartographers, cyber exploitation officers, architects, data engineers, IT technicians, human resources, auditors, psychologists, environmental safety officers, nurses, physicians, psychiatrists, cyber security officers, security protective service (federal police) officers, polygraph examiners, attorneys, paralegals, logistics officers, researchers, communications officers, editors, graphic designers, videographers, instructors, automotive mechanics, librarians, historians, museum curators, and more!

They are not all spies, any more than private citizen Evgeny Kaspersky is spying on anyone as he goes around the world hiking on volcanoes, as he is apt to do.

The operating mythology within the United States, be it government or media, states something very odd: That if you are not in alignment with the wishes of the United States itself in whatever matter the nation is interested in, you are then an “enemy.”

Where have we seen this before?

This little clip, with a little face-replacement, might as well be the recent crop of foreign policy heads that the US keeps. Despite the obvious talents of people like John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, these and other men and women in the US all subscribe to this philosophy. While it does serve an important place to take a side in a real conflict or war, there is no war taking place between the great powers at this time. Yet we insist on treating Russia – and now, China – as though they were such enemies.

Getting past the politically motivated mythology is a major step. Once we do that, then it is easier to properly analyze both Huawei and Kaspersky Lab and see if there really is any particular problem inherent to the company. Part II of this series will examine this aspect.

Energy company Gazprom moving Russia away from petrodollar

Russia continues to brush off the efforts of the West to control her, becoming closer and closer to financial and energy independence.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

6 hours ago

on

March 27, 2019

By

RT reported on March 26 that Russia is continuing to make great progress in putting an end to its dependence on American dollars when it comes to energy.

Energy giant Gazprom could become the first Russian company to exclude the US dollar from its foreign trade operations. It aims to switch to Russian rubles and other national currencies in payments for energy supplies.

Gazprom’s Deputy Chairman Andrey Kruglov told reporters that one of the world’s largest gas companies is already settling contracts in national currencies, namely in rubles and yuan, when supplies are exported to China.

Gazprom is ready to launch large-scale gas supplies to the Chinese market via the ‘Eastern Route’ (the Power of Siberia pipeline) as early as December 1, 2019. The Russian energy giant has a 30-year contract for the supply of an annual 1.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas via the pipeline.

Gazprom’s CEO Alexey Miller said Russia and China have also agreed to get approval for gas supplies via the ‘Western Route’ in the shortest possible time.

Demand for Russian gas supplies is increasing in China, and, according to Miller, by 2035 it could reach 80-100 billion cubic meters a year. The transition to settlements in national currencies will greatly facilitate Russia-China trade as a whole, which has already hit $100 billion record mark and is expected to reach $200 billion by 2024.

Moscow and Beijing are drafting a pact to increase the use of the ruble and the yuan in bilateral and international trade. The countries aim to cut reliance on the US dollar to avoid sanctions targeting financial transactions. The plan is to launch a new cross-border system for direct payments in national currencies.

The sides have been successfully implementing the terms of the ruble-yuan currency swap agreement, clinched in 2014 to boost trade using national currencies and eliminate dependence on the dollar and euro. The deal was extended at the end of 2017.

This news may be part of the reasoning behind recent strengthening of the Russian Ruble, presently trading at 64.35 to the dollar. A few weeks ago the ruble was about 67 to the dollar. While still heavily impacted by wave after wave of economic sanctions that have impacted the Russian Federation since 2014, the government has largely taken the sanctions in stride, preferring to take measures to internally strengthen the Ruble rather than worry about appeasing the designs of the West.

A companion article also run on RT describes more about the ruble-yuan currency swap agreement, as both countries seek to evade Western sanctions being applied against their respective economies:

Moscow and Beijing are drafting a pact to increase the use of the ruble and the yuan in bilateral and international trade. The countries aim to cut reliance on the US dollar to avoid sanctions targeting financial transactions.

The plan is to launch a new cross-border system for direct payments in national currencies. Discussions are underway to allow the use of China’s UnionPay credit card in Russia and Russia’s Mir card in China, according to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who visited China this month.

“No one currency should dominate the market, because this makes all of us dependent on the economic situation in the country that issues this reserve currency, even when we are talking about a strong economy such as the United States,”Medvedev said.

He added that US sanctions have pushed Moscow and Beijing to think about the use of their domestic currencies in settlements, something that “we should have done ten years ago.”

“Trading for rubles is our absolute priority, which, by the way, should eventually turn the ruble from a convertible currency into a reserve currency,” the Russian prime minister said.

Russia and China have been successfully implementing the terms of the ruble-yuan currency swap agreement, clinched in 2014 to boost trade using national currencies and eliminate dependence on the dollar and the euro. The deal was extended at the end of 2017.

Trade turnover between the countries has grown significantly to $77 billion, up by 30 percent from January to September this year.

China is Russia’s largest trading partner, accounting for 15 percent of Russian international trade in 2017. The countries expect bilateral trade to hit $100 billion this year and plan to steadily boost it to $200 billion by 2024.

Last year, nine percent of payments for supplies from Russia to China were made in rubles; Russian companies paid 15 percent of Chinese imports in yuan. Three years ago, those numbers were two and nine percent, respectively.

By all indications, this action is showing up in the remarkable stability of the Russian economy despite the massed political and economic pressures being applied against it. It would seem that the way Russia is countering US sanctions is the most long-term strategic possible method: to gradually make such sanctions irrelevant by being free of the dollar.

The conclusion of Russiagate, Part III – MSM Apologies?

Sharyl Attkison addresses the collective and deliberate dishonesty and irresponsibility of the mainstream press.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

6 hours ago

on

March 27, 2019

By

Sharyl Attkison, formerly of CBS News, is one of a very few journalists in the mainstream media who has shown real integrity in her research and reporting, for which she has also been the subject of controversy and slander for refusing to follow the drumbeat of the mainstream media narrative. She often represents what a true journalist can and should do: seek the truth of any story, make it clear and understandable without dumbing down, and report it. For her, news is that which people must have, simply because it is helpful information, and not politically calculated propaganda.

The wishful thinking epidemic that was Russiagate gripped the American press (and many international outlets as well) for over two years. Whether arguing for it or against it, everyone in the media was locked in the struggle that was always known by many people to be a hoax.

However, we learned that just because something is false does not mean it can not be believed. In political media, as we mentioned in another piece, truth is subjective to many people, and emotional passions define thought and opinion, in effect, the exact opposite of what normal cognitive people should do. The effects of this disinformation campaign on the American people have yet to be ascertained.

Ms. Attkison offers here an opinion piece that hits the mark pretty well on some aspects of what happened in this story. While by no means a complete overview, her insights are extremely valuable and we reprint them in full here. We gratefully acknowledge The Hill for running her piece, which follows:

With the conclusions of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe now known to a significant degree, it seems apologies are in order.

However, judging by the recent past, apologies are not likely forthcoming from the responsible parties.

In this context, it matters not whether one is a supporter or a critic of President Trump.

Whatever his supposed flaws, the rampant accusations and speculation that shrouded Trump’s presidency, even before it began, ultimately have proven unfounded. Just as Trump said all along.

Yet, each time Trump said so, some of us in the media lampooned him. We treated any words he spoke in his own defense as if they were automatically to be disbelieved because he had uttered them. Some even declared his words to be “lies,” although they had no evidence to back up their claims.

We in the media allowed unproven charges and false accusations to dominate the news landscape for more than two years, in a way that was wildly unbalanced and disproportionate to the evidence.

We did a poor job of tracking down leaks of false information. We failed to reasonably weigh the motives of anonymous sources and those claiming to have secret, special evidence of Trump’s “treason.”

As such, we reported a tremendous amount of false information, always to Trump’s detriment.

And when we corrected our mistakes, we often doubled down more than we apologized. We may have been technically wrong on that tiny point, we would acknowledge. But, in the same breath, we would insist that Trump was so obviously guilty of being Russian President Vladimir Putin’s puppet that the technical details hardly mattered.

So, a round of apologies seem in order.

Apologies to Trump on behalf of those in the U.S. intelligence community, including the Department of Justice and the FBI, which allowed the weaponization of sensitive, intrusive intelligence tools against innocent citizens such as Carter Page, an adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign.

Apologies also to Page himself, to Jerome Corsi, Donald Trump Jr., and other citizens whose rights were violated or who were unfairly caught up in surveillance or the heated pursuit of charges based on little more than false, unproven opposition research paid for by Democrats and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Apologies for the stress on their jobs and to their families, the damage to their reputations, the money they had to spend to hire legal representation and defend themselves from charges for crimes they did not commit.

Apologies on behalf of those in the intelligence community who leaked true information out of context to make Trump look guilty, and who sometimes leaked false information to try to implicate or frame him.

Apologies from those in the chain of command at the FBI and the Department of Justice who were supposed to make sure all information presented to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) is verified but did not do so.

Apologies from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court judges who are supposed to serve as one of the few checks and balances to prevent the FBI from wiretapping innocent Americans. Whether because of blind trust in the FBI or out of ignorance or even malfeasance, they failed at this important job.

Apologies to the American people who did not receive the full attention of their government while political points were being scored; who were not told about some important world events because they were crowded out of the news by the persistent insistence that Trump was working for Russia.

Apologies all the way around.

And now, with those apologies handled — are more than apologies due?

Should we try to learn more about those supposed Russian sources who provided false “intel” contained in the “dossier” against Trump, Page and others? Should we learn how these sources came to the attention of ex-British spy Christopher Steele, who built the dossier and claimed that some of the sources were close to Putin?

When and where did Steele meet with these high-level Russian sources who provided the apparently false information?

Are these the people who actually took proven, concrete steps to interfere in the 2016 election and sabotage Trump’s presidency, beginning in its earliest days?

Just who conspired to put the “dossier” into the hands of the FBI? Who, within our intel community, dropped the ball on verifying the information and, instead, leaked it to the press and presented it to the FISC as if legitimate?

“Sorry” hardly seems to be enough.

Will anyone be held accountable?

Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) is an Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist, author of The New York Times best-sellers “The Smear” and “Stonewalled,” and host of Sinclair’s Sunday TV program, “Full Measure.”

